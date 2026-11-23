Suspected Chinese agents have created a web of fake firms with job opportunities aimed at tricking current and former US officials into divulging government secrets as part of a scheme that is more pervasive than previously reported, CNN has found.

Suspected Chinese spies have created an elaborate web of fake firms with job opportunities aimed at tricking current and former US officials into divulging government secrets as part of a scheme that is more pervasive than previously reported, CNN has found.

Interviews with a dozen people caught up in the operation — as well as CNN analysis of suspected bogus websites — reveal how there is a much broader target pool for obtaining sensitive US information after the Trump administration laid off thousands of federal employees. These workers left their posts with inadequate guidance and protection from spying plots, ex-officials said, creating a potentially valuable resource for Beijing and weak spot for Washington.

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China’s suspected efforts are unlike the cloak-and-dagger spy work of popular imagination, and instead use everyday recruiting websites, such as LinkedIn, to engage with potential victims. In addition to government workers, the plot has targeted journalists, trade consultants and others, who might have knowledge deemed valuable to US adversaries. The FBI offered a glimpse into the malicious recruiting scam when it seized 13 websites officials say were tied to fake consulting firms in June. China denied the FBI allegations.

CNN analyzed the sites’ software code, looked at other suspicious job listings, and interviewed people approached by similar companies. CNN identified several more websites that mimicked the style and substance of those disabled by the FBI. Two more sites that Max Lesser, a senior analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies think tank, discovered and shared with CNN have some of the same web infrastructure or other connections to the seized websites.

In total, Lesser has uncovered more than 100 other web domains, many of which share similar characteristics with the sites taken down by the FBI. Domain names are the online addresses that allow users to access a given website. This sprawling network has the hallmarks of a Chinese intelligence operation, Lesser told CNN.

Related article Visitors stop by an AI server based on NVIDIA A100 chips at the 2021 Global Artificial Intelligence Technology Conference in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province on Sunday, June 06, 2021. Blacklisted Chinese universities procured Nvidia chips, records show 5 min read Most of those domains remained online and open for business months after Lesser publicly revealed them in November 2025. Many of them have gone offline in recent months, he said.

Experts said US authorities have brought down only a small portion of the scam so far.

“Those 13 domains are just the tip of the iceberg,” Lesser told CNN, referring to the FBI’s takedown in June. Seizing them is “necessary but not sufficient,” he added.

“I think the US government needs to speed up these response efforts when these sorts of domains are flagged to them. ” “The FBI continues to investigate this activity and take authorized actions to mitigate the threat, including efforts that may not be publicly visible,” a spokesperson for the bureau told CNN.

“The FBI is also working to increase public awareness of the threat through ongoing outreach and communications. ” A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington, DC, said in response to a detailed request for comment: “I am not familiar with what you mentioned. China opposes vilifying China by peddling the so-called ‘Chinese spy’ narrative.

” The activity is part of a much broader contest for global supremacy between China and the US that is driven by allegations of spying from both sides. Jensen Huang was forced to resign this month as CEO of chip giant Nvidia after revelations that he had an affair with a woman whom some US officials suspect of being a Chinese intelligence asset. Beijing has denied any suggestion of spying.

The Trump administration has also hinted at more assertive espionage efforts against China. Chinese companies are a legitimate spying target in fields like AI, semiconductors and biotechnology, CIA Deputy Director Michael Ellis said in a speech in September.

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‘A vulnerability that was not necessary’ Hundreds of thousands of workers left the federal government through firings, resignations and other means during President Donald Trump’s first year back in the White House in one of the biggest exoduses from the federal workforce in decades. There was suddenly a much bigger supply of unemployed people in the Washington, DC, area who held security clearances.

Foreign powers such as China and Russia responded by directing their intelligence services to ramp up recruiting of Americans working in national security by targeting those who had been fired or felt they were at risk of losing their jobs, CNN previously reported. Demonstrators gather in Washington, DC, in March 2025 to protest against mass federal layoffs and budget cuts initiated by the Trump administration.

“We created a vulnerability that was not necessary,” a former senior US intelligence official told CNN, referring to the mass layoffs. “We created access and opportunity to tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of people without the tools needed to deal with the Communist Party of China.

” These tools could include the government providing ex-employees with a free background check on any company they are considering working for, said Holden Triplett, who was director of counterintelligence at the National Security Council in the first Trump administration. Interviews with current and former US officials reveal what it’s like to be cast aside by your own government but apparently embraced by a hostile foreign intelligence service.

Wes Bryant was working in a Pentagon office focused on minimizing civilian harm in military operations in the spring of 2025 when he said he was forced to resign after criticizing cuts to his office in the media. CNN has requested comment from the Pentagon on Bryant’s resignation.

“I already had a lot of anger from what happened to me here at home,” Bryant, a former Air Force master sergeant who served in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, told CNN. “How dare… this communist regime… assume that someone like me, because I’m speaking out against my government, would want to actually commit treason against my nation? ” added Bryant, who was approached by a consultancy that he suspects is a Chinese intelligence front.

Wes Bryant, a former Pentagon official, believes he was approached with a job offer by an agent for Chinese intelligence. The US government isn’t doing enough to help former employees protect themselves from plots of this nature, Triplett told CNN. Clearance holders outside of the government generally don’t have the same access to information to vet suspicious contacts or job offers, he said.

Even if an ex-official no longer has a clearance, Triplett added, “there’s just a mountain of information that in my mind is very unprotected because once you leave government, there’s no program to maintain that confidence. ” Asked to respond to this criticism, an official from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence , which oversees 17 US intelligence agencies, said it is “committed to helping ensure that current and former personnel understand the risks, know where to seek guidance, and know how to report suspicious approaches.

” ODNI’s counterintelligence center has published multiple public advisories to help people protect themselves from foreign intelligence activities, the official said. Those publications have addressed the online targeting of current and former officials through deceptive “professional outreach,” they added.

‘The greatest intelligence tool’ ever created The sham companies follow a well-defined playbook. They often start by using artificial intelligence and stolen identities to create slick corporate websites, according to court documents.

Then they plant vague, well-paying job ads for consulting positions focused on China-related issues on career networks such as LinkedIn. An ex-US government official or private consultant will apply for the assignment and, in some cases, produce research reports for the fake company without knowing who the client is.

Now, as the FBI counterintelligence investigation continues into this case, officials are trying to determine the damage to national security the front companies may have caused — and how to stop the bleeding. The success of the alleged operation hinges on its scale. A single research paper for a bogus think tank doesn’t reveal much to the Chinese government.

Yet dozens or hundreds of such reports, across various topics of interest to Beijing, can start to form a much clearer picture of US national security policy and its vulnerabilities, according to current and former FBI officials.

“Even if everyone are talking to is extremely careful and not revealing anything classified, they are talking to so many people they might be able to get a view of program in totality,” said Triplett, who was also an FBI attaché at the US embassies in Moscow and Beijing. Marrying information gleaned from the research reports with other intelligence that China collects from electronic intercepts and human sources could give Beijing a “tactical or economic advantage” over the United States, said Daniel Wierzbicki, special agent in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office’s Counterintelligence and Cyber Division.

China is “a very capable adversary” that is becoming more advanced with the help of AI, Wierzbicki told CNN.

“They’re becoming more sophisticated and adapt to have personas… that are very effective,” he added. Related article As arms agreements fray, China secretly expands its nuclear weapons infrastructure 8 min read “All I can say is it keeps me busy every single day,” Wierzbicki replied when asked how many counterintelligence cases involving China the FBI has open. The use of fake consultancies is not a new tactic for Chinese intelligence, experts say.

In 2018, a Singaporean named Dickson Yeo set up a fake company and posted job ads, according to the US Justice Department.

“Ninety percent of the résumés Yeo received in response were from US military and government personnel with security clearances,” the department said. Yeo was later sentenced to 14 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to acting as an agent of Chinese intelligence. The use of these covert schemes continued at a high rate in early 2025, as the mass federal firings unfolded, CNN and FDD data show.

But the surge in AI capabilities and popularity of platforms such as LinkedIn have helped supercharge these spying schemes, according to current and former US officials.

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“LinkedIn is probably the greatest intelligence tool that’s ever been created,” said Triplett. “Creating a fake account or misrepresenting your identity is a clear violation of our terms of service,” a LinkedIn spokesperson said in a statement to CNN. “We remain focused on detecting state-sponsored abuse and will continue to enforce our policies against fake accounts. ” This is not just an American problem.

In June, the US and its “Five Eyes” intelligence allies — Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom — warned that “certain types of data” acquired in the fake consultancy schemes “can place the lives of frontline military or other personnel at risk, can weaken our economic prosperity, and enable interference in our democratic processes. ” The several websites that CNN independently identified often included Chinese characters in their settings and domain registrant information.

One of the companies claims to be from Singapore, but there was no sign of the company in Singaporean business records. The companies generally use the same types of job-advertising language and stock photos as those seized by the FBI. The FDD’s Lesser also uncovered a new, apparently fake, firm calling itself Aspirify Consulting claiming to be based in Singapore.

For over a year, Aspirify shared the same IP address as one of the consultancy websites seized by the FBI, Lesser found. The two websites also had other shared web infrastructure and overlapping email configurations, indicating a possible connection to the same alleged Chinese intelligence operation, Lesser said. The website showed outward signs of being inauthentic, such as stock photos and incomplete biographies of employees.

The firm’s purported areas of interest also mirror others in the network of consultancies analyzed by CNN. A job listed on Aspirify’s website for a “policy analyst” in international affairs says that experience working at “government, military, or intelligence agencies” is “a distinct advantage. ” CNN has attempted to reach Aspirify Consulting for comment.

Flipping the script In some of the cases reviewed by CNN, the targets of this operation tried to turn the tables by spying on the suspected spies. Bryant, the former Pentagon employee, got an email out of the blue in January 2025 from someone who presented themself as working for a Malaysian think tank called MRDA.

“I was truly impressed by your background and extensive experience in the military area,” the email read. “We are keen on collaborating with leading experts to help strengthen security efforts in Malaysia and the broader region. ” Bryant ignored the email at first. He was still working at the Pentagon.

But two months later, he was in need of work. Bryant decided to test the waters with the purported Malaysian think tank while checking on the organization with former Pentagon colleagues. He wrote a bland report on how the Trump administration might approach a security pact with Australia and the UK, taking care to only include publicly available information.

“Lily,” the purported MRDA representative, paid Bryant $1,200 for his work, but later said the unnamed client had read the document and thought there was “room for improvement. ” Bryant saw this as an attempt to prod him for more sensitive information. Around the same time, former colleagues told Bryant that MRDA did not exist, and that Lily had contacted multiple other Pentagon employees.

He then tried to flip the script on Lily and collect intelligence on her, but she didn’t engage much after that. CNN has attempted to contact Lily and MRDA for comment. Related article Chinese President Xi Jinping walks with US President Donald Trump to their luncheon at the Kylin Villa on November 19, 2026 in Shenzhen, China. In China’s tech mecca, Trump and Xi touted AI cooperation.

Now comes the harsh reality 6 min read According to Lesser’s analysis, MRDA’s website includes a Chinese-language font, and photos posted by one of the organization’s representatives bore watermarks from RedNote, a popular Chinese social media platform. That, combined with evidence that MRDA approached a Pentagon official with paid work, suggests the organization could be part of a Chinese intelligence operation, Lesser said.

Rebekah Brown, a senior researcher at the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab, a cybersecurity and privacy research unit, told CNN that she had “no doubt” that MRDA is “inauthentic. ” “Their tactics, outreach patterns, and the timing of activities match the reporting by the FBI and what we have observed in our analysis,” said Brown.

Citizen Lab considers MRDA to be “likely China-related,” Brown said, because it has yet to find conclusive digital evidence linking the organization to the Chinese government. Bryant isn’t the only target who quietly played along. Andres Loretdemola, a 28-year-old emerging markets consultant, said he was suspicious when a woman calling herself Bianca Yan contacted him on LinkedIn. This was in the summer of 2025, as Loretdemola was preparing for his final semester in a master’s program at Georgetown University.

Yan was offering up to $1,000 to write reports on Russian affairs and geopolitics, but she seemed more interested in Loretdemola’s connections around town in Washington. It could be tempting money for a young international affairs professional trying to pay rent in the city, he said. But instead of taking the cash, Loretdemola said he strung Yan along. He got on a Zoom call with her, where she showed her face against an apparent corporate office backdrop, according to Loretdemola.

She said she was calling from Hong Kong.

“In your past and current roles, have you worked closely with experts from any well-known Washington think tanks? ” Yan asked Loretdemola on the call, a recording of which he shared with CNN.

“My roommate was with me in the same room, and we were both sort of quietly laughing to each other while this was happening,” Loretdemola told CNN of his interaction with Yan. “It was pretty surreal. ” Andres Loretdemola, a global affairs consultant, told CNN he was suspicious when he was first contacted on LinkedIn. He sent the recording to the FBI shortly after the meeting and was interviewed by the bureau as part of their investigation.

Loretdemola also said he offered to be “bait” by re-engaging with the woman, but the FBI agents “politely declined. ” “The FBI assesses that the messages that Mr. Loretdemola voluntarily provided to the FBI are consistent with the pattern of activity that is outlined in the seizure warrant,” the bureau said in a statement to CNN. CNN has sent a request for comment on Loretdemola’s and the FBI’s claims to Yan’s LinkedIn account.

Yan presented herself as a visiting scholar at Boston University and as having done work for Eurasia Group, a New York-based consultancy. Neither organization has a record of a Bianca Yan. A Boston University spokesperson told CNN that it holds no records in Yan’s name and believes her affiliation to the university to be fraudulent.

Asked how Yan might have acquired what appeared to be a legitimate Boston University email address, the spokesperson said: “We are examining how this happened and cannot provide further comments for security reasons. ” Loretdemola’s and Bryant’s efforts to collect information on their recruits eventually fizzled out. Loretdemola said he was never paid, and Bryant decided to keep his payment.

“It was my way of getting them back,” said Bryant, the former Air Force master sergeant. “They gave me a good $1,200 for an academic piece that really didn’t give them anything that they could use against our government. ”