The Chicago Bears have two options to replace Kyler Gordin in Week 11, but one is preferred over the other.

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon takes the field prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field.

Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Chicago Bears will be short-handed in the secondary for their Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints.due to a shoulder injury he picked up in the Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. , according to head coach Ben Johnson, so the hope is he only misses one game.talented wide receiver trioAs we see it, there are two ways the Bears could opt to cover for the loss of Gordon on Sunday, but one is preferred over the other.

Also read Chicago Bears to likely be without Kyler Gordon vs. Saints

Chicago Bears cornerback Malik Muhammad II walks off the field after the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The first option is to move Malik Muhammad to the slot and put Tyrique Stevenson on the boundary in his stead.

Muhammad was the primary slot cornerback to start the season when Gordon was on the shelf with his calf injury and the rookie played excellent football there even though he had very limited experience in the slot from his days at Texas. Of course, this approach would lead to more playing time for Stevenson, which obviously isn't ideal given his struggles. Chicago Bears defensive back Cam Lewis leaves the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

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Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The second option for Chicago is to keep Muhammad on the boundary and move Cam Lewis over to the slot instead. Lewis has been starting at safety, but he has seen plenty of snaps in the slot this season and, like Muhammad, Lewis has answered the bell when called upon. What's the preferred option? Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen speaks during Chicago Bears Training Camp at Halas Hall.

Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe veteran cornerback is giving up a completion rate of 55.9% but a passer rating of 129.5. According toHaving Stevenson on the boundary more instead of Muhammad would be a significant downgrade for the Bears, and much more significant than going from Lewis to Hicks at safety.for former Saints safety Justin Reid, who would offer Chicago another means of attacking Gordon's absence.