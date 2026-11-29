The Chicago Bears could be in the No. 1 spot in the NFC by the end of Sunday. Here's how.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams lifts a turkey leg with teammates after the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect With their sensational win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday, the Chicago Bears moved into sole possession of first place in the division and now have their sights set on the No. 1 spot in the conference.pushed the Bears to 9-2 on the season, which is a full game better than the Lions, who Chicago now owns the head-to-head tie-breaker over temporarily since the two NFC North squads will meet again in Week 17.

When it comes to the No. 1 seed, the Bears are in position to take the top spot on Sunday before we turn the page to Week 13. Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectplayoff picture behind the San Francisco 49ers, who are 9-1.

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Chicago will take the No. 1 spot entering Week 13 because of a superior conference record. The Bears hold a 7-2 mark in the conference while the Niners will be 6-2 if they lose. San Francisco draws a matchup at home against the 6-4 Seattle Seahawks, who are on the outside looking in for a wild-card spot entering Sunday. The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET.