How Cardinals responded to Broncos’ Trey McBride trade inquiry

The Broncos checked with the Cardinals about the availability of star tight end Trey McBride ahead of the trade deadline.

The Broncos checked with the Cardinals about the availability of star tight end Trey McBride ahead of the trade deadline, but they were told that Arizona has “zero intention” of trading the All-Pro despite a 3-5 record,Denver, sitting at 6-2 and in first place in the AFC West, wants to add at the position ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline and has reportedly checked in around the league.

But head coach Sean Payton and the Broncos offense seemingly won’t be able to land McBride, who has caught 66 passes for 544 yards and five touchdowns through eight games entering play Sunday. Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride spikes the ball after a touchdown catch against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 25, 2026.

Also read Broncos Made 'Outrageous' Trey McBride Trade Inquiry, Insider Claims

McBride, a 26-year-old who played collegiately at Colorado State and grew up in Fort Morgan, is under contract through the end of the 2029 season, and he has spent his entire five-year career in Arizona after being a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. For now, at least the Broncos have relied on ex-Giant Evan Engram as their top tight end, but he has caught just 13 passes for 136 yards entering Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

The Denver offense has struggled as a unit to start the year, too, and entered Sunday averaging the third-fewest yards per game and ranked 21st in points per game . Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton looks at the scoreboard during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.from first-year offensive coordinator Davis Webb, whom Payton elevated from quarterbacks coach in the offense amid interest around the league in landing Davis as a coordinator.

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Still, even with the sputtering unit, the Broncos have won four games in a row, including the games against the Seahawks and Chiefs in two of the last three weeks. Last Sunday, Denver knocked off Kansas City at home behind a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns — including the go-ahead score from running back Jonah Coleman with 1:56 remaining. Trey McBride #85 of the Arizona Cardinals holds onto the ball against P.J.

Locke #1 of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. The Cardinals, though, have struggled even with one of the NFL’s top tight ends on their roster, and last week, theydealt struggling wide receiverArizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride spikes the ball after a touchdown catch against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 25, 2026.

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton looks at the scoreboard during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Trey McBride #85 of the Arizona Cardinals holds onto the ball against P.J. Locke #1 of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.