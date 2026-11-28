How Can Spurs Advance to Cup Knockout Rounds?
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs need some help if they want to win West Group C of the NBA Cup. Getting to the Knockout Rounds, however, might prove a littl
Dec 16, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle dribbles the ball against the New York Knicks during the Emirates NBA Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena.
| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectneed some help if they want to win West Group C of the NBA Cup. Getting to the Knockout Rounds, however, might prove a little easier. Entering Friday, the Spurs sit in a four-way tie with the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers, all of whom boast 2-1 records in Group Play. Both games are scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. Central.
The six group winners will automatically advance to the Knockout Rounds, joined by one wild-card team from each conference. Point differential serves as the first tiebreaker between second-place teams with identical Group Play records, making the Spurs' 38-point blowout over the Warriors look better by the day, even if they don't clinch their group. San Antonio SpursClinch home-court advantage in Quarterfinals with win, DAL loss + POR loss. Advance to Knockout Rounds with win + winning tiebreak over DEN.
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