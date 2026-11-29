Coming into Saturday, no. 10 BYU's playoff hopes were on the line. BYU was leapfrogged the week before by Wake Forest for not winning comfortably against Kansas

Coming into Saturday, no. 10 BYU's playoff hopes were on the line. BYU was leapfrogged the week before by Wake Forest for not winning comfortably against Kansas.

The Cougars were in danger of another close game at halftime of the Cincinnati game, leading 14-10. Then, BYU put together its best second half of the season, outscoring Cincinnati 28-0 on its way to a convincing 42-10 win. Was BYU's win enough to make the playoff? In this article, we'll break down how not only the BYU result but also all of Saturday afternoon's results impacted BYU's playoff hopes.

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Every year at this point of the season, the playoff-worthy teams start to separate themselves from the rest. There will be moments where games appear close, but then the playoff team steps on the throat of its opponent and ends the game. That's exactly what BYU did against Cincinnati. With a fully healthy LJ Martin, BYU showed how good it can be on both sides of the ball.