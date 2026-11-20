BYU got a boost from its No. 10 CFP ranking after losing to Utah. Now the Cougars face another must-win matchup with Kansas as they try to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Provo • During most game weeks, BYU football tries to block out the so-called noise created by the College Football Playoff selection committee and the weekly rankings.

That’s easier said than done, of course, with the rankings show — and hours of shoulder programming on ESPN — regularly airing in the team’s practice facility, as well as with social media constantly opining on the subject. But for once, particularly over the past 10 days or so, the Cougars weren’t upset to listen to the “rat poison,” as former Alabama coach-turned-ESPN personality Nick Saban called the daily and weekly conversations in the press.

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The moment came last week, when BYU came in at No. 10 following a 28-20 loss to archrival Utah. Just like that, the Cougars were back in the conversation for the 12-team field. Coaches think that helped the group play more like itself in a 28-7 win over Baylor.

“I usually don’t care about that stuff. But I’ll be honest: after that tough loss to Utah, we were all kind of down,” BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said.

“I think we all got a jolt of energy or appreciation. That felt good to know that our body of work over the last three seasons was being recognized … but that was good to see.

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“And now this week, it’s all about beating Kansas. ” Now, it’s back to business, he added, because it doesn’t mean much if the Cougars lose again. With No. 11 Wake Forest and No. 12 Texas Tech both nipping at BYU’s heels — and both with an inside track to their respective conference championship games in the ACC and Big 12 — each week is a must-win for the Cougars.

And maybe a must-win convincingly — or at least comfortably.

“We’re going to control what we can control,” BYU defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga said. “I think the conference is very underrated. I think we’re overlooked in a lot of different ways, between us, Texas Tech, Utah, Houston; even Baylor … I thought they were the hottest team in the Big 12 going into Saturday.

“We’ve got to go win,” he added. “We’ve got to go do what we can control. ” It starts Saturday against Kansas , a team BYU has never beaten and one with the kind of dual-threat quarterback in Isaiah Marshall that has traditionally caused the Cougars fits. Health should be on BYU’s side, too, although the injury situation remains a mixed bag.

A week after running for 49 yards on six carries in the first half against the Bears, starting tailback LJ Martin was not listed on the initial availability report released Wednesday. Similarly, corner Evan Johnson and tight end Roger Saleapaga II were both upgraded to doubtful. Linebacker Isaiah Glasker, running back Sione Moa and backup tight end Will Zundel were the only players listed “out” for Saturday’s morning kickoff.

Kansas State transfer linebacker Jake Clifton filled in for Glasker against Baylor. But when it comes to the CFP and all that “rat poison,” count Clifton among the haters. Or at least, the avoiders. Easier said than done, with BYU posting its ranking on social media and teammates often chiming in among the comments, right?

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“I personally don’t watch at all,” Clifton said, dogmatically. “I see BYU’s Instagram put it out there, and I may give it a like. “But at the end of the day, it’s whoever’s game at this point. ” Clifton said he spends most of his social-media time scrolling through Reels filled with funny memes, football highlights, and Saban’s quote about “rat poison.

” “You hear that a million times,” he said of the Saban quote.

“I probably shouldn’t be scrolling that much. But it eventually gets ingrained in your head. ” Music to his coach’s ears. Especially since Clifton has enough to worry about this week with Marshall, who leads the Jayhawks in both passing and rushing and has accounted for 16 total touchdowns, eight interceptions and 12 sacks taken.

“They’re the best 4-6 team I’ve ever seen,” Poppinga said. “I’m not kidding when I say that; they caught my attention immediately when I turned on the film on Sunday. They’re a really good, really well-coached team.

“These guys got our full attention,” he added. As the Jayhawks should.

“Anybody can beat anybody in this conference,” Roderick said, “as has been proven week after week for the last couple of years. ”