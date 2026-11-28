Aug 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren at Huntington Bank Field.

Aug 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectAnd if you had told someone that ahead of the 2026 NFL season, they would have called you insane.

But through the first 10 games of the year, the Browns sit with a 6-4 mark and the No. 1 spot in the AFC North well within reach. All it takes is a few victories, a couple of slip-ups by the Cincinnati Bengals, and all of a sudden Cleveland has ended a 24-year drought. Part of the reason the Browns have been able to put together a bounce-back season in 2026 is the offseason the front office had.

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Instead of sitting on their hands and doing nothing following a disappointing season, they went out and put together one of the league's best drafts and added a few key pieces in free agency. His statistics don't show the full story just yet, though, even with a kind rating from PFF, as he consistently fills rushing lanes and lays the boom on opposing players across the middle of the field.