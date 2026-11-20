Minnesota’s DC is 5–0 against San Francisco’s head coach. Plus, why Joe Burrow is the MVP front-runner and other Week 11 storylines.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is 0-5 against Brian Flores. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Sometimes, one game stands so far above the rest in a given week, it demands headline status right up until kickoff.

Such is the game on Sunday night in Mexico City between the Vikings and 49ers, two teams with eyes on Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles. Minnesota is 7–2, reborn after beating the Packers to sweep the season series, only days afterAs for San Francisco, it’s flying high. The 49ers just laid it on the Cowboys, racking up 46 points and 584 yards to remain atop the NFC standings as the conference’s only one-loss team.

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But now San Francisco goes from facing one of the league’s worst defenses to its best, a Minnesota unit which has allowed a league-low 14 points per game. This week, we spent ample time reaching out to sources around the league to ask the obvious question: When Kyle Shanahan and Brian Flores are on the headsets, what’s going to happen? We have never seen anything like what Brian Flores has cooked up in 2026.

Flores, now in his fourth season as the Vikings’ defensive coordinator, is painting his masterpiece. And he’s doing it with the boldest brush strokes imaginable. In most years, the team with the highest blitz rate sits somewhere between 40–50%. Flores’s Vikings have been that squad in 2024 and ’25, sitting at 41.8% and 49.1%, respectively.

This year, Flores is blitzing more than 70% of the time, more than any team in recorded NFL history. The result has the Vikings fighting for the NFC North and the NFC’s top seed despite starting Carson Wentz and Kyler Murray at quarterback up until last week. Now, the big question is whether Flores will keep blitzing despite the immense firepower the opponent possesses, including All-Pros in Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle.

“Flores does challenge Kyle’s protection scheme, which is to get five out ,” an NFC defensive coordinator said. “Even when it’s dropback, it’s a nudge with five-out protection, and he isn’t a tricked-out protection plan guy. He’ll just throw hot and that plays into Flores’s hands because of all the vision that’s behind the pressure. ” Another source pointed out that Flores has enjoyed success against Shanahan, winning all five matchups .

This might be Shanahan’s biggest challenge yet, considering not only how well Minnesota is playing, but how long the group has been together.

“It’s two-fold with Flores,” a veteran AFC defensive coordinator said. “It’s what he does, and then how he installs and approaches it. Now you add on years with the same veteran, smart players. He can call anything.

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When you’re dealing with young kids who don’t know, you can’t do that. Right now, he has the perfect world and he’s rolling with it. But as good as Flo is, Kyle is just as good. ” In speaking with several people about the matchup, the popular notion was that Flores will keep bringing pressure despite the 49ers’ ability to get the ball into the hands of elite playmakers.

It’s also a risk trying to heat up Brock Purdy,, throwing for 12.1 yards per attempt with 12 touchdowns and an interception. Despite it all, Flores has watched his experienced group do a job on opposing offenses. The Vikings have totaled league highs in pressure rate and sacks , creating enough negative plays to live with the occasional explosive play going against them.

“ doesn’t have a nonpressure way of playing,” the NFC defensive coordinator said. “When he has played it straight up in the past … it hasn’t gone well. Their DNA is two-deep , five-man pressure with split safeties, and zero pressure with vision. I have always felt that Kyle has tried to run the ball too much versus Flores early in games, and that’s resulted in him getting behind the sticks and playing into his hands.

If I were Kyle, I would play small ball and get the ball to the perimeter to Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Deebo . ” On Sunday night, with control of the NFC’s top seed on the line, Flores and Shanahan will square off. Whoever wins that matchup will also win the game. Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores has had Shanahan's number in five games.

| USA TODAY Sports via Reuters ConnectComing off two torn knee ligaments, Patrick Mahomes was expected to ease into the season. Even for someone of his stature, expecting immediate greatness to return . And while Mahomes had been excellent over the season’s first half, he fully announced his recovery on Sunday in Atlanta. In Atlanta, Mahomes threw five touchdown passes, throwing for 348 yards on 9.9 yards per attempt.

Most importantly, Mahomes connected on seven explosive plays, including one to the newly acquired Josh Downs, and touchdown passes to fifth-round rookie Cyrus Allen and Andrew Armstrong. In Downs and Allen, we may have seen the offense’s emergence of where it’s headed.

“Allen got dinged up and missed a lot of time ,” a team source said. “He had limited game reps early on, but as the season goes on, he’ll get more and more reps. When he’s on the field, it’s pretty clear that Pat is fully confident in his ability. Downs is just a smart, intelligent football player who knows how to get open.

He also has experience playing in the league, so route adjustment comes naturally to him. Needing a wide receiver and having one with his aptitude available was a definite blessing for us. ” Against the Falcons, Downs ran eight routes and was targeted five times for four receptions and 53 yards. On his touchdown catch, Downs, and Mahomes delivered a beautiful, back-shoulder strike for an 18-yard touchdown.

Allen also beat man coverage on his touchdown, torching former second-team All-Pro corner A.J. Terrell Jr. on a double-move down the left sideline. It’s the kind of play Kansas Cityagainst the Raiders with a dislocated ankle. And his snaps are slowly increasing as the source noted.

After only playing 19 offensive snaps across the first five games, he’s played 89 in the last four weeks. After their upcoming game against the Cardinals, the Chiefs will embark on a defining five-game stretch which starts with a three-game road trip against the Bills, Rams and Bengals before finishing with the Patriots and 49ers.

As those contests approach,, who, combined with the zone-beating abilities of Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce, give Kansas City a more dynamic passing attack than it has had in years. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks at determining where the ball is going presnap. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectEvery once in a while, the MVP race is a rout. Through 10 weeks, that is what’s developing.

, cruising toward 5,279 passing yards and 51 touchdowns. The only three quarterbacks in the 5,000-yard, 50-touchdown club in NFL history are Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. In those seasons, each won the MVP award, with Brady and Manning reaching the Super Bowl, and Mahomes winning it.

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“He does all the things an elite player does,” said a source familiar with Burrow. “It’s his preparation, both mental and physical. He puts in the time. He’s one of those guys, like Derek Jeter, Tom Brady or Michael Jordan, where talent and want-to go hand in hand.

The one thing he does as good as anybody, as good as Patrick and Josh , he always knows where the ball has to go presnap. By his first or second step, the ball is out. He doesn’t hold it. ” Finally healthy after missing nine games last year, Burrow has put everything in his arsenal on full display.

Despite a rushing attack ranking 30th in yards per game, the Bengals have thrown with ease behind an improved offensive line, ranking fourth-best in allowed pressure rate . Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are both having All-Pro–level seasons, with Chase totaling 878 yards and seven touchdowns, while Higgins has 824 yards and six scores. While Burrow is blessed with two of the league’s top receivers, and perhaps the best of all in Chase, he’s not dealing with a stacked deck.

The Bengals rank 19th defensively, a stark improvement over being 31st a season ago, but far from elite. Cincinnati has also had just 91 offensive drives, only more than the 49ers and Dolphins. Still, Burrow is playing at an absurd level, giving him a chance to match his AFC counterparts in Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Mahomes as MVPs.

And the schedule is built for him to keep rolling, as Cincinnati plays only one top-tier team the rest of the way in Kansas City, along with games against the Commanders, Saints, Browns , Panthers, Colts and Ravens. Trinidad Chambliss could be the 2027 draft’s x-factor. But of all the potential first-round picks, none are more fascinating than Chambliss.

Chambliss burst onto the scene last year at Ole Miss after transferring from tiny Ferris State, leading the Rebels to the College Football Playoff while throwing for an SEC-best 3,937 yards and 22 touchdowns against three interceptions. He also ran for 527 yards and eight scores, making him an elite dual threat for NFL scouts to consider. This year, Chambliss has starred again. He’s accounted for 2,757 total yards and 24 touchdowns with a 132.9 passing rating.

However, there are questions about his size and age, as Chambliss is listed at 6’0" and will enter the draft at 24 years old . In speaking to one longtime personnel evaluator, he sees Chambliss as a potential late-first-round pick, depending on which quarterbacks declare for the draft. On the field, the source says Chambliss is compact with a good arm and athletic traits, but also suffers from many tipped passes due to his size.

In recent drafts, teams haven’t been scared off by age. In 2024, Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. were both top-12 picks despite being 24 years old before throwing an NFL pass as rookies. Yet with the combination of age and a lack of size, how long will a team wait before taking a chance on Chambliss, who has the raw ability to tantalize any franchise in need of a franchise quarterback?

Over the next two weeks, we’ll get some excellent stand-alone football games. On Sunday night, it’ll be the aforementioned Vikings and 49ers in Mexico. The next evening, we’ll see Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow under the lights.

Then comes a phenomenal holiday-weekend slate: the Packers visit the Rams on Wednesday, a Thanksgiving tripleheader headlined by the Bears at Lions and Chiefs at Bills, followed by the Steelers hosting the Broncos on Black Friday. Across Weeks 11 and 12, 19 games will fall between the early and late windows. Of those contests, only two feature two teams with winning records, in Jaguars-Giants this weekend and Seahawks-49ers the next.

Furthermore, only one game will feature two teams currently in a playoff spot. At some juncture, will the continual watering down of the Sunday slate start to impact how many people pay for NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV? Or, more importantly to the league, will we start hearing some not-so-subtle groaning from Fox and CBS, who are paying billions for the Sunday afternoon package, only to be stuck with duds.

This weekend, most of the country is getting in the early window. Kansas City is more than a two-touchdown favorite. Over on Fox, buckle up for . Yes, CBS can at least be happy about having the Bears and Lions on Turkey Day, and Fox will have good ratings with the Cowboys and Eagles.

Still, Sundays are the proverbial bread and butter for both companies, and they’re being left with a very underwhelming product.