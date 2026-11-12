How Brian Cashman views Yankees coaching vacancies after getting ‘raided’

Those who wanted a shakeup on Aaron Boone’s coaching staff are getting it, after all.

for another disappointing season that ended with a whimper in the ALDS. One of the candidates to replace Rowson that the Yankees have spoken with multiple times is former Dodgers co-hitting coach Aaron Bates, a source said Wednesday.

Bates had been on the Dodgers’ big league staff since 2019 before leaving last week when they were not able to agree on a new contract. Brian Cashman of the New York Yankees speaks with members of the media during MLB’s GM meetings. Joe Espada, who spent the last three years as the Astros manager and previously spent time in the Yankees organization, is among the candidates the Yankees will consider for their next bench coach, according to a source.

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Espada was a special advisor to Cashman before serving as the Yankees’ third base/infield coach from 2015-2017, then joined the Astros in 2018 as their bench coach.

“I think Joe’s a great baseball guy, but there’s a whole bunch of guys we’re going to have to sift through,” Cashman said. “So I think we’re all collectively putting names together. We’ll work through it with Booney and start interviews, but not this week. ” Ausmus and Rowson joined major league field coordinator/director of catching Tanner Swanson, who was named the Mariners’ bench coach, as departures from Boone’s staff this offseason.

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The Yankees already have promoted run prevention and catching coordinator Aaron Gershenfeld to take Swanson’s spot.

“Our coaching staff has been trying to get raided this winter,” Cashman said, offering it as proof that the Yankees are doing the right things. Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus, who has been named the Astros’ next manager, throws batting practice during spring training last season. Now, they will have to fill the bench coach and at least lead hitting coach vacancies, at a time when Boone is entering the final year of his contract.

Whether Boone’s lame-duck status will affect the pool of candidates they pick from to make those hires – potentially fearing that the Yankees could clean house if they do not win a championship in 2027 – remains to be seen. Cashman said the Yankees would love to have a bench coach in place before the lockout begins at midnight on Dec. 1, but does not want to rush through that decision and make the wrong choice.

Hiring a new hitting coach before then would be even more important, so he could connect with players before communication is forbidden during the lockout. Rowson had been the Yankees’ hitting coach since 2024, after they fired Dillon Lawson midseason in 2023 and used Sean Casey as an interim hitting coach for the rest of that season.

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The Mount Vernon native, who previously spent time as the Yankees’ minor league hitting coordinator before working with the Cubs, Twins, Marlins and Tigers, had plenty of fans in the clubhouse, most notably Aaron Judge. Yankees hitting coach James Rowson , who is joining the Giants, talks with shortstop Jose Caballero during a workout.

It is not yet clear what will happen with assistant hitting coaches Casey Dykes and Jake Hirst , who were both products of their minor league system. Ausmus, meanwhile, had interviewed for both the GM and manager job with the Astros, the team he spent 10 seasons with as a catcher.

As for the rest of Boone’s staff, pitching coach Matt Blake, assistant pitching coach Desi Druschel, bullpen coach Preston Claiborne, third base coach Luis Rojas and first base coach Dan Fiorito are all set to return. AP Photo/John Locher Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus, who has been named the Astros' next manager, throws batting practice during spring training last season. Yankees hitting coach James Rowson , who is joining the Giants, talks with shortstop Jose Caballero during a workout.