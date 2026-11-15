How Braves Bullpen Could Look in 2027 After Evan Phillips Signing

The Atlanta Braves bullpen has more options than spots to fill for the upcoming season

bullpen is starting to take shape. With the addition of Evan Phillips, one more bullpen spot was filled before even reaching spring training. Looking ahead, there are eight spots in the bullpen to complement a five-man rotation.

Here is an attempt to look at all of the possible options for the bullpen. Five of them have been locked down, leaving three spots open for a large number of potential arms who could take them by opening day. A good chunk of the bullpen is locked in for next season. Suarez is potentially the new closer if Raisel Iglesias doesn’t re-sign.

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Phillips was signed to a multi-year contract, so he’s naturally in the equation. Others such as Mederos, Lee and Dodd are still under team control. They were mainstays for much of, if not all of, the 2026 season. It’s reasonable to presume for now that they’re locks for opening day.

These are two options who are strictly relievers who have made appearances for the Braves before and are on the 40-man roster. Neither broke camp with the team last year. Maybe a solid enough performance nets them an opening day spot. Two pitchers currently on the Braves roster haven’t actually pitched for the big-league team yet.

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Uberstine mainly pitched in Triple-A out of the bullpen, while Parker was a waiver picked up early in the offseason. Both are options who could potentially be designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. There were arms who came and went before spring training started last season. It could happen again.

More options could also have been under the category of likely spring training decisions. However, it made more sense to get specific with some options as to why their roles are to be determined. Except Joey Wentz, who missed all of last season with an ACL injury suffered in spring training, all of these pitchers were starters or openers in 2026. They were also arms who came out of the bullpen at different points.

Wentz has been both a starter and a reliever for the Braves before sustaining an injury. Some have injury histories that could force a move to the bullpen to stay healthy. Others may just prove to be more effective as relievers until they iron things out. Expect many of these options to go to spring training and stretch out like starters, so they can be ready for a potential rotation role.

Still, don’t be surprised if any of these arms head to the bullpen for opening day. Harrison Smajovits is a reporter covering the Atlanta Braves and the Florida Gators. He also covers the Tampa Bay Lightning for The Hockey Writers. He has two degrees from the University of Florida: a bachelor's in Telecommunication and a master's in Sport Management.

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When he's not writing, Harrison is usually listening to his Beatles records or getting out of the house with friends.