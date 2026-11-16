How Branford Marsalis and Dianne Reeves Got Their Feet

The saxophonist Branford Marsalis and the singer Dianne Reeves have performed at Carnegie Hall for decades. Now, they’re back to celebrate their new album, honoring the great John Coltrane.

On a recent evening, Branford Marsalis and Dianne Reeves were looking at some memorabilia in the archives room at Carnegie Hall, eight floors above the stage where they would be performing the following night.

Carefully laid out on a conference table wereMarsalis’s was a doozy.

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“Sonny Rollins kicked my ass all over the stage,” he recalled. That took place on May 19, 1989, when the young saxophonist appeared as a “special guest soloist” alongside Rollins, the late tenorman who was one of jazz’s most protean improvisers—and Marsalis’s senior by three decades. How, exactly, did this ass-kicking come about?

“He’s Sonny Rollins,” Marsalis explained, the word “duh” only implied. “And I was a twenty-eight-year-old punk kid who didn’t know what I was doing. It’s just the nature of when you’re playing with someone whose mind is so facile and yours isn’t. ” He went on, “So, yeah, it was a thorough ass-whipping.

It was worth every minute, though. It made me better in an hour and a half than if I had practiced for four months. ” Reeves’s maiden Carnegie Hall gig came just six weeks after Marsalis’s. The singer, who has a diva’s bearing but an otherwise open and easy presence, appeared with her own band at a concert celebrating Blue Note Records’ fiftieth anniversary.

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There was no onstage schooling that night, but Reeves was proud of the blue suit she wore, which she’d found at a vintage store..

“Look at that New Orleans band you got,” he said, noting two sidemen from his home town. “I went hard in New Orleans, O.K.? ” Reeves said.

“That was my big bid. ” Marsalis gave her a fist bump. Also on the table was a handbill advertising a 1957 “Thanksgiving Jazz” concert headlined by “Miss Billie Holiday. ” The rest of the lineup: Dizzy Gillespie, Ray Charles, Chet Baker, Rollins, and the Thelonious Monk quartet with John Coltrane.

That extravaganza was Coltrane’s first featured appearance at Carnegie Hall, and he was the reason for Marsalis and Reeves’s latest visit. They had just released a record in honor of his centenary, paying particular homage to his 1963 album with Johnny Hartman—the only time the saxophonist recorded with a vocalist .

Marsalis explained that his manager had encouraged him to record a Coltrane centenary tribute, an idea with maybe too-obvious commercial appeal.

“I’m thinking everybody and their mom is going to do Coltrane records this year, and it’s going to be all the difficult stuff— ‘Countdown,’ ‘Giant Steps,’ ‘A Love Supreme,’ ” he said. The Hartman LP presented a cannier choice: beloved, yet more of a Coltrane sidebar. Marsalis discovered it as a teen on the hunt for make-out music.

The album soon entered a rotation that also included Holiday’s “Lady in Satin,” Miles Davis’s “Sketches of Spain” and “Porgy and Bess,” and “side B of the Isley Brothers’ ‘The Heat Is On,’ where there’s three consecutive ballads. ” Memories: he and Reeves gleefully recited the B-side track list in unison. Marsalis, who is now sixty-six, was quick to add that his appreciation of the Coltrane-Hartman collaboration had subsequently deepened.

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The idea of bringing Reeves into the project popped into his head one morning. The two had never performed together but were friendly.

“The first day, I was a little afraid. I’m not going to lie,” she said, of sitting in with Marsalis’s long-standing quartet.

“But then I got my feet. ” Three days had been budgeted to record Reeves’s six vocals—ballads sung by Hartman on the original—along with instrumentals. But on day two, according to Marsalis, singer and band got on such a roll that “Dianne said, ‘We are finishing this record today. ’ I went, ‘Damn.

O.K. ’ ” The Carnegie Hall show would be the last stop on the initial North American leg of a tour that would then take the musicians to Europe. Marsalis cited Billy Strayhorn’s “Lush Life” as a concert highlight.

“Dianne sings it as a story, not as a bunch of chords with a difficult, tricky melody that she’s going to negotiate with aplomb,” he said. “She tells that story and it’s impactful. ” He turned to Reeves: “Your shit is higher drama, ma’am. ” “I wrestled with it,” she said, of “Lush Life.

” “How do I tell this story? Listening to a lot of Strayhorn, there’s a sadness, but there’s also observation of life. A lot of times, I’ll have to find a subtext in a song, but with this one I realized the words and harmonies are saying everything. ” Asked to name a song she had worked harder to discern meaning in, she had a ready answer: “A friend of mine once said, ‘Why would you sing “Love for Sale?

’ ” I was, like, ‘Well, that’s me talking about the music industry. ’ ” Another fist bump from Marsalis, along with a deep, appreciative “Mm-hmm. ” ♦