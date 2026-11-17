Tullis is back at the helm for MSU's rushing room, and his performance has not slipped one bit.

Nov 14, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Brandon Tullis stiff arms a Washington Huskies defender during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Spartans have been going through one of the most challenging years in recent memory when it comes to injuries, as it feels like they have been having to deal with injuries every week since the Nebraska Cornhuskers game.

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Because of this, some players are not playing to the best of their ability, as they were not necessarily expected to see the field as often as they have been, and their original path of development has been eliminated out of necessity for higherOne of these players was actually a familiar name that got a good amount of playing time last year when his room was much thinner than it has been this year, but was behind players like Cam Edwards and Jaziun Patterson.

But now that both Patterson and Edwards are injured, Brandon Tullis has had to take the spotlight, and he has been doing so for a couple of games at this point, but has he been doing enough to give the Spartans a chance at winning games? No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

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The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Tullis has not been doing the fun work of the team, but he has been doing the work that has been needed to give MSU a good shot at winning games. He may not be having anything flashy going on, but he has consistently given the Spartans something to work with on every play and a reliable way to drain the clock.

Against Michigan, for example, the Spartans were taking the game as slowly as they possibly could. Because of this, Tullis had to take on a much heavier workload in order to run the clock out as quickly as possible, reaching 25 carries on the day.

With those 25 carries, he was able to reach 86 rushing yards total, or 3.4 yards on average, which may not sound like much, but he actually played his role to perfection.with 21 carries this time around for 82 yards, or 3.9 yards a carry. It was a better game statistically, and he was able to play his role in the offense perfectly, even if there was no boom-or-bust factor.

Therefore, Tullis is a bright spot for the Spartans even if he has not been a particularly flashy bright spot for the team, and he could be essential in theNathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.