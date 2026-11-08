🛒 How Boscov’s outlives malls | Morning Newsletter

Boscov's remains standing, while Philly scientists play a role in reshaping federal rules for gene therapies for rare diseases.

Hi, Philly. Grab your shades — it’s set to be a sunny day, with a high near 62. In the shadow of one defunct mall after another, a Reading-based retailer often remains standing.

Our main read explores how and why it manages to survive . And get a look at the role Philadelphia scientists are playing in reshaping federal regulations that could advance gene therapies for rare diseases . — Paola Pérez If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here . Persisting despite uncertainty As long as Boscov’s is still there, customers will come.

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At least that’s what CEO Jim Boscov has learned in witnessing them flock to the store amid otherwise-vacant malls. The 110-year-old family business has managed to outlive its neighbors, fueled by loyal in-person shoppers, and the benefit of long-term leases. A love of nostalgia helps, too. But the company has been working to attract and retain younger customers, and early figures suggest the moves are paying off.

Get the full story from consumer reporter Erin McCarthy . 🧬 Powering gene progress Last year, a Philadelphia-area infant with a rare metabolic disease was treated with a groundbreaking gene therapy. It fixed the genetic mutation driving the disease. Now, scientists at Penn Medicine and CHOP are working closely with federal regulators to craft new guidance that could accelerate the development of other gene therapies.

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The current framework makes it difficult to pursue these advancements without having to conduct new expensive and laborious clinical trials each time. Health reporter Kayla Yup details how Philly scientists are at the forefront of the new guidelines . What you should know today Pennsylvania regulators will invoke a consumer protection law if Independence Blue Cross and Highmark don’t have new Jefferson contracts by Dec. 31 .

A Philadelphia pastor pleaded guilty this week in federal court to charges stemming from an alleged conspiracy with another pastor to create and share child pornography. The case against the second pastor is still pending . Temple University hired a Philadelphia deputy police commissioner with more than three decades of experience as its new vice president of public safety . A much-delayed mega retail project just south of the Italian Market has received approval to start building .

Meanwhile, in West Philadelphia , an ambitious plan for 420 apartments and commercial space hit a snag after a zoning board ruled against part of the project . This week in history 🎤 Here’s Tommy Rowan with a look back at a 21-year-old ballet star who died from injuries suffered in a car crash. Mardee Vosseler’s dancing feet “were stilled forever” on the morning of Nov. 3, 1941.

One of the opera company’s top dancers, full of performance potential and all of 21, was being driven home after a New Jersey nightclub appearance. The car was filled with friends. And on their drive home, around 3 a.m., their vehicle collided, head-on, with another in the streets of Camden. Read on for the full story .

❓Pop quiz A new crop of restaurants and bakeries in Philadelphia are fueling local appetite for which city’s cuisine? A) Houston B) Charleston C) Chicago D) New Orleans Think you know? Check your answer . What we’re ...

🗺️ Perusing: An interactive map of Philly’s modernist buildings . 🏫 Learning: Temple’s Rome campus offers study abroad experience for older adults. No tests, grades, or stress . 🌎 Pronouncing: Other catchall word equivalents to jawn around the globe .

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😋 Hungry for: A small-plate feast of pretzel banh mi, sweet potato tostones, and more at Doho . 🏛️ Highlighting: Inquirer reporters Sam Janesch and Gillian McGoldrick’s Reddit AMA answered your questions on the “blue tsunami” in Pennsylvania . 🧩 Unscramble the anagram Hint: Keystone State attorney general DANDY SUAVE Email us if you know the answer . We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Helen Duncan, who correctly guessed Saturday’s answer: The Children’s Place. The kids’ clothing chain plans to close its two dozen New Jersey stores and lay off 732 employees statewide amid reports that the retailer may file for bankruptcy . Illustration of the day 🍂 Walks in the Wissahickon and an abundance of seasonal produce are just a few of local illustrator Marie Coons’ favorite fall-in-Philly things .

“Philadelphia in the fall is a mash-up of color, community, art, sports, and culinary delights,” writes Coons. “It makes me feel especially grateful that I get to call this city home. ” 🎶 Today’s song goes like this: “I only wish my words could just convince myself that it just wasn’t real / But that’s not the way it feels .

” The late Philly singer and Villanova grad Jim Croce once sang with the Spires, an a capella group at the university. Today, members invoke his name at the end of every practice, shouting, “Jim Croce, pray for us. ” The group is going viral for their birthday serenade surprises . 👋🏽 As always, thank you for reading.

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