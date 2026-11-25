Boise State could lose the Pac-12 title game and still make the College Football Playoff under a rule that changed this season.

San Diego State will return to Boise on Dec. 4, less than two weeks after handing the Boise State Broncos their first Pac-12 loss. This time, the winner leaves Albertsons Stadium with the conference trophy.

Boise State could lose the rematch and still make the College Football Playoff. Under this season’s CFP rules, one automatic bid goes to the team the committee ranks highest across the American, Conference USA, Mid-American, Mountain West, Pac-12 and Sun Belt, whether that team wins its conference title game or not. Last season, the CFP reserved its five automatic bids for conference champions.

Also read San Diego State’s defense sends a message ahead of championship rematch with Boise State

The committee left Boise State out of its Nov. 24 CFP Top 25 after ranking the Broncos No. 17 the week before. Boise State had climbed seven spots in that earlier ranking and was the only team from any of the Group of Six leagues in the Top 25. But the latest release still identified the Broncos as the top pick from those leagues.

In ESPN’s bracket projection that night, the Broncos were the No. 12 seed and would travel to No. 5 Tennessee. The No. 12 is a projected seed, not a ranking or an invitation. The committee hasn’t set the field. What Boise State has left to prove The first meeting between the Broncos and the Aztecs gave the committee something to compare already.

Advertisement

Advertisement

San Diego State won 22-20 on Nov. 21 with a field goal as time expired. The Aztecs came out of that game 6-5 overall and 5-2 in the Pac-12. Another win would give them two head-to-head results in Boise. The committee considers those results when comparing similar teams, along with schedule strength and common opponents.

It could put the Aztecs ahead of the Broncos or choose a team from another league. Liberty gives the committee another résumé to consider. The Flames are 10-1 and lead Conference USA after beating Western Kentucky on Saturday for their 10th straight win. They’re No. 21 in the Associated Press poll, one spot ahead of Boise State.

The AP poll doesn’t determine playoff selection, and the committee’s release did not rank the two teams in its Top 25. Boise State visits Colorado State this Saturday. It’s a nonconference game even though both schools are in the Pac-12, and the Broncos already won 64-38 in Fort Collins on Nov. 7. The next rankings, on Dec. 1, will account for that road game but not the rematch.

San Diego State will be back in Albertsons Stadium three days later. By Selection Day on Dec. 6, the committee will have two Boise State vs. San Diego State games to weigh instead of one. San Diego State will return to Boise on Dec. 4, less than two weeks after handing the Boise State Broncos their first Pac-12 loss. This time, the winner leaves Albertsons Stadium with the conference trophy.

, one automatic bid goes to the team the committee ranks highest across the American, Conference USA, Mid-American, Mountain West, Pac-12 and Sun Belt, whether that team wins its conference title game or not. Last season, the CFP reserved its five automatic bids for conference champions.after ranking the Broncos No. 17 the week before.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Boise State had climbed seven spots in that earlier ranking and was the only team from any of the Group of Six leagues in the Top 25.that night, the Broncos were the No. 12 seed and would travel to No. 5 Tennessee. The No. 12 is a projected seed, not a ranking or an invitation. The committee hasn’t set the field. The first meeting between the Broncos and the Aztecs gave the committee something to compare already.

San Diego State won 22-20 on Nov. 21 with a field goal as time expired. The Aztecs came out of that game 6-5 overall and 5-2 in the Pac-12. Another win would give them two head-to-head results in Boise. , along with schedule strength and common opponents.

It could put the Aztecs ahead of the Broncos or choose a team from another league. Liberty gives the committee another résumé to consider. The Flames are 10-1 and lead Conference USA after beating Western Kentucky on Saturday for their 10th straight win. They’re No. 21 in the Associated Press poll, one spot ahead of Boise State.

The AP poll doesn’t determine playoff selection, and the committee’s release did not rank the two teams in its Top 25. Boise State visits Colorado State this Saturday. It’s a nonconference game even though both schools are in the Pac-12, and the Broncos already won 64-38 in Fort Collins on Nov. 7. The next rankings, on Dec. 1, will account for that road game but not the rematch.

San Diego State will be back in Albertsons Stadium three days later. By Selection Day on Dec. 6, the committee will have two Boise State vs. San Diego State games to weigh instead of one.