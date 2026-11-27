A new update was released Friday on the injury suffered by Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland during the team's Thanksgiving battle with Detroit.

Loveland was taken off the field after the first play of the Bears’ second drive of the game Thursday and ruled out with a knee injury.

Loveland was taken off the field after the first play of the Bears’ second drive of the game, and after being examined in the injury tent he was carted to the locker room. TV cameras showed Loveland with a towel over his head before he was ruled out for the rest of the game with a knee injury. Reports began surfacing Friday indicating just how serious the injury could be and there's some optimism for fans.

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According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, citing sources, Loveland was expected to be placed on injured reserve, meaning he would be unable to play for at least four weeks.