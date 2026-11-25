Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explains how Avengers: Doomsday evolved from a Kang-centric saga to a Doctor Doom finale, detailing the production shifts following Jonathan Majors' firing and Robert Downey Jr.'s casting.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has clarified that the central villain role in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday was never exclusively intended for Kang the Conqueror, despite the initial project planning. Feige revealed that the creative team always envisioned a narrative arc leading toward the Secret Wars comic book storyline, which necessitates the inclusion of Victor von Doom as a primary antagonist. This strategic pivot occurred long before the public separation between Marvel Studios and actor Jonathan Majors, who originally portrayed the multiversal threat Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Strategic Shift to Doctor Doom

Feige explained that the filmmakers were intentionally building toward the Secret Wars saga from the earliest stages of the Kang Dynasty stories. He stated that bringing Doctor Doom into the fold was essential to executing that specific comic book event correctly. The narrative focus gradually shifted toward Doom as the production aimed to earn his presence and integrate him seamlessly into the overarching plot. This long-term planning indicates that Doom was always a significant part of the master plan, rather than a reactive change.

Also read Marvel Studios Alters Avengers: Endgame Finale With New Loki Cameo in Avengers: Doomsday Cut

Jonathan Majors Departure and Legal Context

The transition away from Kang became necessary following the legal troubles of Jonathan Majors, who was originally scheduled to lead multiple Phase Four projects. In March 2023, Majors was arrested following allegations of assault involving his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Later that year, a court found Majors guilty of two misdemeanor counts of physical assault and sexual harassment. Marvel Studios subsequently terminated his contract, which forced a rewrite of the Avengers films that were to feature Kang the Conqueror.

Robert Downey Jr. Return as Victor von Doom

With the Kang narrative no longer viable, Marvel Studios rewrote the fifth Avengers movie to center on Victor von Doom, a historic and iconic villain from the Marvel comics universe. Robert Downey Jr., who famously portrayed Tony Stark in the original Iron Man trilogy and the broader MCU, has been cast in the role of Doctor Doom. This casting marks a significant event as Downey Jr. returns to the franchise six years after his character Tony Stark died, bringing a new dynamic to the superhero genre.

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Secret Wars and Future Plot Implications

The move to Doctor Doom aligns with the previously announced title change from Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to Avengers: Doomsday. Feige noted that the story naturally became more focused on Doom because the studio wanted to properly build the character for the eventual Secret Wars event. This restructuring allows the film to serve as a crucial bridge to the larger multiversal conflict, ensuring that Doom is established as a formidable force before the finale. The decision reflects a desire to honor the source material while adapting to real-world production changes.

Ensemble Cast and Emotional Weight

Avengers: Doomsday is set to feature a large ensemble cast, uniting various current and former heroes to face the threat posed by Doctor Doom. The project carries additional emotional significance due to the participation of Patrick Stewart, who portrays Professor Charles Xavier. Stewart's involvement is particularly poignant given his recent passing, adding a layer of gravity to his final on-screen appearance. The film aims to balance this emotional weight with the high-stakes action expected from a major Marvel release, drawing in audiences through both nostalgia and new narrative developments.