How Austin sells, refinances bonds to help customers save on utilities

Austin Energy is looking to fund electric system improvements through selling bonds and refinancing debts, a process that could help reduce utility rates for customers.

Selling bonds and refinancing debts, a process that could help reduce utility rates for customers. The bond authorization will allow the city to finance major utility projects, refinance existing debt and potentially reduce borrowing costs.

Matt Mitchell, public information officer for Austin Energy, said the utility reviews its financing options annually to identify opportunities to lower costs and redirect savings toward infrastructure improvements.

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“What we can do is find those opportunities to refinance at lower rates, retire debt early, and then have those cost savings reinvested in capital improvement projects that we know are important to our customers,” Mitchell said. Mitchell said Austin Energy sometimes uses short-term borrowing to finance projects before converting that debt into longer-term financing. Mitchell said reducing debt costs can help the utility maintain and upgrade the electric system while potentially lowering expenses for customers.

“Any time there's an opportunity to pay off a bond early and therefore save yourself debt financing in that form or fashion, those are costs that are saved to the utility and therefore passed along to our customers as well,” Mitchell said. After accounting for cost of issuance and other fees, Austin Energy is targeting savings of at least 4.25% of the amount refinanced.

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Austin Energy reports that the cost of issuance is paid as part of the bond issuance and is less than 1% of the borrowing amount.to open a formal rate case, which would provide an analysis of the utility's finances before approving additional rate increases. Kaiba White, an outreach specialist with Public Citizen, said Austin Energy plans to seek annual rate increases through at least 2030.

“The city council has just been approving rate increases without any rate increase or rate case," said Kaiba White with Public Citizen, a nonprofit consumer advocacy among the organizations asking for a rate case. "And the city's budget and other documents that the utility has presented to City Council indicates that the utility plans to ask for rate increases every year through at least 2030, and they plan to ask for five percent per year, every year.

""The compounding math on five percent per yearover five years comes out to a 27.5 percent increase over that five-year period," White continued. Public Citizen and other advocates argue that customers should have a more comprehensive review of the utility's financial needs and spending before rate increases move forward. For-profit utilities are required to go through a formal rate case process with the Public Utility Commission of Texas to justify proposed rate increases.

As a not-for-profit utility, Mitchell said Austin Energy conducts a cost-of-service analysis to determine how much it costs to provide service to its customers. He said rate adjustments are sometimes necessary to keep up with rising operating expenses, maintain infrastructure and ensure reliable electric service.

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“There's no other way for us to raise money other than through rates, and we have to make sure that those rates are recovering costs,” Mitchell said. “If they don't, it puts the public power utility, Austin Energy, in a situation where we're not doing right by our customers. ” Mitchell said the utility works to keep customer costs as low as possible, citing residential electricity bills that he said are about $70 below the state average.

“It's one of the reasons why we have some of the lowest energy bills in the state of Texas, well below the state average. And at the same time, we're much more efficient and reliable than the state average, so we're doing something right here.

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