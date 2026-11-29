The Auburn Tigers shocked the world on Saturday by taking down the heavily favored Alabama Crimson Tide, 30-23, in a matchup that came down to the wire, seeming

Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh celebrates the game’s first touchdown as Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Auburn Tigers in the Iron Bowl at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectd on Saturday by taking down the heavily favored Alabama Crimson Tide, 30-23, in a matchup that came down to the wire, seemingly solidifying the fact that the era of Auburn’s mediocrity on the football field has come to an end under Alex Golesh. The Tigers battled through turnover troubles, three-and-outs and swings galore as they weathered the storm in Tuscaloosa, but emerged victorious for the first time in Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time since 2010.

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There’s a lot we can learn from this game, even if the regular season has now come to an end. Let’s break it down.