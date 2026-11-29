The 91st installment of the Iron Bowl did not disappoint, as the Auburn Tigers battled the Alabama Crimson Tide down to the wire, came to life in the right mome

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Keshaun Singleton celebrates his long catch and run initial ruled a touchdown was downed at the one as Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Auburn Tigers in the Iron Bowl at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026.

Auburn Tigers lead Alabama Crimson Tide 21-20 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectbattled the Alabama Crimson Tide down to the wire, came to life in the right moments, and took down Kalen DeBoer and company for the first time in Bryant-Denny since 2010 by a final score of 30-23.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is the first win for the Tigers in the Iron Bowl in seven seasons, dating back to the Tigers’ 2019 victory over Nick Saban’s Tide, headlined by head coach Gus Malzahn and quarterback Bo Nix. It goes without saying that this is a hallmark win for the Tigers in Alex Golesh’s first year at the helm, as his group has now taken down both No. 1 Georgia and No. 6 Alabama, their two biggest rivals, in their home stadiums, a recipe for faith in Golesh’s system for years to come.