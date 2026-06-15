Even the aging iPhone 11 will feel a little more responsive soon, thanks to improvements in an unsung iOS feature.

at this year’s WWDC , the company said its next mobile operating system update brings several platform stability improvements that will make older devices, as far back as the There's a laundry list of improvements, from faster PDF saving to the camera launching faster when in Low Power Mode.

But the main highlights? App launches are up to 30 percent faster—that's tested on an), and jumping into your photo library after snapping a photo will load images up to 70 percent faster, as tested on an The iPhone will get smarter about switching between cellular and Wi-Fi networks. Apple has also rebuilt the system that powers search in Spotlight, Photos, and Mail, meaning you should ideally seeSome of these improvements are thanks to optimizations to the iPhone's CPU scheduler.

This is a standard component in operating systems that coordinates work for the CPU, managing the traffic flow of apps and services so that the main thing you're doing on your iPhone—the thing you’re currently focused on—runs smooth and fast. Apple's most advanced CPU scheduler is in its latest devices, but the team brought many of those algorithm advancements down to the iPhone 11 in iOS 27.

It's in Apple's best interest to keep older devices updated for as long as possible. Francisco Jeronimo, vice president for Data and Analytics at, says consumers don't want to feel forced to upgrade their smartphone. If they can keep their device for longer, it's one less worry, and better value for money, especially as we're spending more on smartphones today than ever before.

“This is a big differentiator between iOS and Android,” Jeronimo says. “Because consumers now know that if they buy an iOS device, it will last longer, and it will retain value at the end when they decide to upgrade. An—after two, three years, depending on the brand—they will not be able to get upgrades anymore. The device will lose value if they want to upgrade, and they will not be able to sell it at a higher price.

” But if people are holding onto their phones for longer, keeping devices updated also opens the door for those customers to buy other Apple products. Maybe they'll purchase an“No one will criticize them if they weren't able to support ,” Jeronimo says.

“But they clearly want to support all their devices because they know that means a lot in terms of brand value, and for consumers to know that when they buy their products, their products last, and that's critical. ” The caveat is that while these older iPhones will remain supported, they will not be able to take advantage of several key new features debuting inis Senior Editor, Gear at WIRED, overseeing personal technology, gadgets, and gizmos.

He has been reviewing consumer products for a decade, specializing in mobile—from smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches to smart glasses and virtual reality. This is his sixth year at WIRED. Previously, he was the mobile and wearables ... Apple took the wraps off iOS 27 at its WWDC event, and the iPhone update is chock-full of smart upgrades, with a big focus on improvements to Siri.

Updates include a new souped-up Siri, lots of iOS enhancements, and some inkling on how an AI partnership with Google has come to power Apple’s products. From a stand-alone app to a Google Gemini partnership, here’s everything you need to know from WWDC 2026 about Apple’s upcoming overhaul of Siri. Shopping for a laptop can be infuriating. Here’s how to sift through the acronyms, storage options, and extra features to find the best one for you.

Apple has announced the latest version of macOS. It’s all about the reintroduction of Siri, which is now accessible from anywhere on the Mac desktop. Why Apple Might Put Cameras Into Its Next AirPodsLooking to add a smart speaker to your house? Here’s which to choose, whether you’re an Alexa, Siri, or Google fan.

The annual developer event is where Apple announces operating system updates—like iOS 27—and maybe even teases future hardware. Here’s how to see it all. Siri is now directly embedded into the camera app, and there are more artificial intelligence tools in the Photos app to alter your images. Dell, Microsoft, and others are unveiling new laptops to compete directly with the Neo, but not all are learning the right lessons from Apple.





WIRED / 🏆 555. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ios Iphone Wwdc Smartphones Phones Operating Systems

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Renck: Rockies making progress, but time for Paul DePodesta, Josh Byrnes to flex muscles with tradesRight moves can put the Rockies on the White Sox’s trajectory. Rox to Sox? That works.

Read more »

Social Security facing insolvency in 2032, bringing unprecedented decision-making flexibilitythe imPending insolvency of Social Security poses unforeseen decision-making flexibility for future presidents, as the system is currently paying out more in benefits than it receives through taxes. The trust fund, containing nonmarketable, special-issue Treasury bonds with face value of $3 trillion, is about to run out of money, leading to a significant benefit reduction, and federal law is silent on potential spending cuts,leaving room for policy choices with far-reaching consequences and systemic risks.

Read more »

Teamfight Tactics Is Making The Move to Unreal EngineTeamfight Tactics is officially moving everything over to Unreal Engine, making it one of the most significant changes coming to the game in 2026.

Read more »

iOS 27’s Apple Pay fix won’t have you hunting for the right card before checkoutApple just redesigned Apple Pay checkout so tapping a card actually switches your card, finally.

Read more »