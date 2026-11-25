The company says its pursuit of money, power, and 'superintelligence' is all for the greater good.

Last week, the AI company Anthropic completed the largest initial public offering of all time, minting its founders as billionaires many times over — even though its stock quickly deflated.

The rollercoaster news comes on the heels of awhich interviewed a squadron of anonymous Anthropic employees over the course of a year. One Anthropic worker likened the company’s quest for what it calls “superintelligence” to the battle for the One Ring of Sauron in the Lord of the Rings. The implication being, if inordinate power is obtainable – you want the ‘good guys’ to get it. By the way, that ended really badly in the books.

Also read Anthropic IPO Crashes as AI Bubble Fears Spark Global Market Sell-Off

In light of the news, we're re-airing a conversation Micah had withWNYC never asks for nor accepts money for coverage or interviews. Anyone making such a request does not represent WNYC. The city Taxi and Limousine Commission has approved just one fare hike for yellow cabs over the last 14 years. Be alert for scams.

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WNYC never asks for nor accepts money for coverage or interviews. Anyone making such a request does not represent WNYC.