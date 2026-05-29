How Anthony Gordon’s ‘Doubled’ Salary Compares to Barcelona Teammates

Gordon’s wages are still thought to be “significantly” lower than the salary that Marcus Rashford would command.

Anthony Gordon is set to team up with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha at Barcelona. | Eric Alonso/Newcastle United/Eric Alonso/Getty Images As Anthony Gordon was at pains to point out during his much-delayed Barcelona unveiling, he had agreed everything with the club two days earlier.

The speed of those contract negotiations are partially explained by reports that the England international has “doubled” the salary he was entitled to at Newcastle United. Gordon spent the final month of the season on the bench while speculation around his future continued to swirl.

Many expected the jet-heeled forward toThe most testing part of negotiations are thought to have revolved around the payment structure of the $93.1 million transfer fee agreed between the two clubs, per. The same report claims that there was no such delay to the discussion of Gordon’s new salary, which will supposedly stand at around $403,000 per week.

That is thought to be twice what Gordon was earning at Newcastle and immediately propels him towards the top of Barcelona’s current earners. Reported figures have been converted to dollars at the time of publication. Barcelona’s ability to sign Gordon has been massively boosted by the departure of the club’s top earner, Robert Lewandowski.

The outgoing Pole was on an annual salary in the region $41.9 million during the last year of his Barcelona contract, perAfter previously banking around $3.5 million per year, Yamal is entitled to 10 times that sum just from his base salary. When all the bonuses and add-ons are taken into account, the teenager could claim as much as $46.6 million per year before taxes.

No one else on the roster is in the same wage bracket as Yamal, although Gordon has slotted himself straight into the second tier of earners. The new recruit is thought to take home slightly less than Raphinha, who is on around $21 million a year according to Barcelona have done their best to rid themselves of Ter Stegen’s swollen salary for years, with the threat of a legal battle swirling during anWhile Ter Stegen held firm—accepting a loan move to Girona where he promptly injured himself again—Frenkie de Jong agreed to a restructured pay packet after long months of negotiations with Barcelona.

Having penned his initial deal in the pre-COVID-19 age of free-spending, De Jong was perennially upheld as a villain by global media for continuing to accept the money he was legally entitled to while Barcelona were facing financial crisis.says Frenkie earns 40 million a year, it’s their responsibility to ensure the information they publish is accurate,” De Jong.

“And when something isn’t true, as was the case here, I feel I have the right to criticize them: they published something false. ” De Jong has since signed a new deal which entitles him to the same sum earned by the likes of Pedri, Dani Olmo and Ronald Araújo, asmain reasons used to explain why Barcelona have ploughed forward with a move for Gordon rather than paying a fraction of the fee for Marcus Rashford is that the former Everton man would command a far smaller salary than his compatriot.

There is also the question of what Barcelona would be getting for that salary. Rashford’s attacking output during his season on loan at Camp Nou was highly impressive: the 28-year-old averaged a goal or an assist every 105 minutes across all competitions, a ratio which only Yamal and Fermín López could better.

However, it was what Rashford did off the ball—or didn’t do—which prevented him from dethroning Raphinha as a first-choice option on the wing. Hansi Flick regularly praised Rashford’s efforts but it became clear that relentless pressing simply isn’t one of his strengths. The same, however, cannot be said for Gordon, who is just as swift covering ground when defending or attacking.

READ THE LATEST BARCELONA NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FCGrey Whitebloom is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. Born and raised in London, he is an avid follower of German, Italian and Spanish top flight football.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Analyst Shares Why Anthony Richardson Trade Makes Sense For LionsShould Detroit Lions try and land former first-round draft pick?

Read more »

Anthony Richardson, Riley Leonard to compete for Colts backup QB roleColts quarterback Anthony Richardson is back in Indianapolis after starting the offseason training in Jacksonville.

Read more »

Endorsement: Anthony Bayne for Superior Court Office No. 87We give the nod to Bayne, only the second public defender we’ve endorsed this election cycle out of the nine judicial endorsements at the time of this writing

Read more »

Homeless encampment sweeps more than doubled after Supreme Court rulingA study found that Oakland's encampment closures rose from 14.4 to 32.2 per month after the Supreme Court allowed cities to enforce camping bans even without shelter space, with sweeps disproportionately affecting Hispanic and Black neighborhoods.

Read more »