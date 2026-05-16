How Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci Aged Gracefully in Devil Wears Prada 2

We examined the beauty secrets of the stars and found that some of them might have had a little help from the surgeon's knife and needle, especially the female stars. The passage mentioned several types of plastic surgery conducted on the stars, such as Botox, eyebrow lifts, and chin implants. Would you like to know more about these procedures and other types of plastic surgery that are often done these days?

Twenty years ago, Anne Hathaway , Emily Blunt , Meryl Streep , and Stanley Tucci walked the red carpet for The Devil Wears Prada . A recent post on X from the Turkish news website Jurnal showed side-by-side face comparisons of the four actors which has now been viewed more than 29 million times.

People were quick to notice how little the stars had changed. However, some suggested that the female stars may have had a little help from the surgeon's knife and needle. So what is the truth? The Daily Mail asked some of America's leading plastic surgeons, who looked at photos of the stars but have not treated them, to give their verdict on how the Devil Wears Prada 2 cast had aged so gracefully.

Dr Frank Agullo, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Texas, said that Hathaway looked more youthful than one could possibly be naturally at that age. He added that Hathaway had undergone plastic surgery such as Botox and a 'ponytail facelift'. He also mentioned that Hathaway had a more defined jawline and a sharper chin project, possibly the result of a chin implant. Read more about Anne Hathaway's before and after pictures in The Daily Mail.

Are you interested in reading more about how the other stars must have gotten older





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Devil Wears Prada Anne Hathaway Emily Blunt Meryl Streep Stanley Tucci Plastic Surgery Surgery Make-Over Facelift Brow Lift Chin Implant

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Devil Wears Prada 2's Box Office Success Is A Great Sign For The Princess Diaries 3Anne Hathaway smiling in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Read more »

Anne Hathaway And Jared Leto's Chaotic Apple TV Miniseries Is Worth Your TimeWhile the summer TV slate may be on the horizon, viewers should check out this acclaimed, fact-based Apple TV miniseries they might've missed.

Read more »

The One Depuffing Tool Anne Hathaway Used on the Set of The Devil Wears Prada 2The movie’s lead makeup artist dishes on the eight devices the cast used from head to toe

Read more »

Berkshire Hathaway reveals stakes in Delta, Macy’s as portfolio reshuffled under Warren Buffett’s successorBerkshire sold many of its smaller stock holdings including in Amazon and UnitedHealth.

Read more »