Jim Musuraca, a star lineman at Notre Dame in the early 1970s, came to believe he suffered from Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, not confirmed until his death. Now, a landmark study has helped pave the way for a potential blood test to diagnose CTE in the living.

"I hate to say it, but when I knocked people out – and I did knock people out – I did consider that an accomplishment, unfortunately, as I look back on it," said Jim Musuraca.

"It's just a very violent sport, and that's an example of violence at its height, knocking somebody out. " His face and name may not be familiar, but Musuraca, a New York City lawyer, was once a star lineman for the"Fighting Irish" at the University of Notre Dame, a dream that began in Catholic grammar school.

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"They had a trophy case, and in that trophy case was a football signed by Knute Rockne, and I was just fascinated by that," he said. "And for some reason, I just, like, latched onto the notion that I wanted to go to Notre Dame no matter what.