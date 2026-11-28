Autonomous robots in Los Angeles are organizing millions of items for the sportswear maker Puma ahead of the holiday season.

An autonomous robot rushes through a grid track to pick and retrieve orders inside of a Puma distribution warehouse in Torrance.that work around the clock to meet demand.

They sort and transport thousands of boxes filled with sweatshirts, sneakers and backpacks from Puma.

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“They don’t take sick leave and they don’t take lunch breaks,” said Ellen Brune, vice president of product at AutoStore,A warehouse worker places Puma products into a plastic bin that is automated to go to robots that will sort the products for shipment. Consumers may be more cost-conscious this year, but they’re still increasingly impatient about getting their purchases. The swarms of warehouse robots are built to speed up the process without pushing up prices.