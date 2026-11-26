Ben and Nichole Hosseinzadeh co-own Crspie Treats, an Anaheim business that makes gourmet rice crispy treats.

Ben and Nichole Hosseinzadeh co-own Crspie Treats, an Anaheim business that makes gourmet rice crispy treats. Ben and Nichole Hosseinzadeh co-own Crspie Treats, an Anaheim business that makes gourmet rice crispy treats.

The couple started with a different product idea in 2023 and partnered with Disney after the company approached them. Ahead of Small Business Saturday, a local Orange County couple is sharing the magic behind their sweet success. , an Anaheim-based business bringing gourmet rice crispy treats to visitors at Disneyland and other Disney locations. What started in 2023 as an idea for a completely different product quickly transformed into a dream partnership with one of the biggest names in entertainment.

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"We came together and wanted to create something magical that was enjoyed by everyone," Ben Hosseinzadeh said. "Disney came to us, and we saw the opportunity and took the chance with it," Ben Hosseinzadeh said. "They helped us grow into what we are today. "For the Orange County natives, seeing parkgoers enjoy their handwork in real time remains surreal.