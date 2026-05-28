How an ADHD Diagnosis Finally Ended a Lifelong Weight Struggle After Wegovy Failed

A woman's journey from failed weight-loss attempts with Wegovy to discovering that her compulsive snacking was driven by undiagnosed ADHD, and how treating the brain condition led to sustainable weight loss.

Nell Jensen, a 41-year-old customer service worker from Brighton, had struggled with her weight since childhood, facing bullying and repeated failed attempts at dieting. Her snacking, driven by an unexplained lack of control, seemed insurmountable.

After reaching her heaviest weight following a difficult divorce, she turned to the weight-loss injection Wegovy in 2023, hoping it would be the solution. Despite paying around £160 per month, she lost less than 11 pounds over five months, and her weight returned to its peak soon after stopping the medication.

Two years later, a psychologist diagnosed her with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a common brain condition affecting about 3 million people in the UK, with many women going undiagnosed until their 40s. Experts note a strong link between ADHD and obesity, as individuals with ADHD often have lower dopamine levels and may turn to food for a quick mood boost, a phenomenon Nell called 'dopamine snacking.

' Her psychologist prescribed bupropion, a dopamine-boosting medication. Within weeks, her snacking decreased, and she improved her diet, leading to sustainable weight loss. This case highlights how underlying neurodevelopmental conditions like ADHD can drive compulsive eating behaviors and why treating the root cause may be more effective than relying solely on weight-loss drugs





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ADHD Weight Loss Wegovy Dopamine Obesity Mental Health

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woman Diagnosed with Rare Autoimmune Disease After Delayed DiagnosisA woman named Sheeraz Henderson was diagnosed with Sjogren's syndrome, a rare autoimmune disease, after experiencing foot swelling and other symptoms for over a year. She had to wait a year for a rheumatologist appointment and was prescribed hydroxychloroquine, an anti-rheumatic drug, which eased her symptoms within days.

Read more »

Swedish Study Finds High Medication Discontinuation in Adults with ADHD and Substance Use DisorderA new large-scale Swedish cohort study reveals that adults with both ADHD and a substance use disorder are nearly twice as likely to stop their ADHD medication within one year compared to those with ADHD alone. The research highlights significant barriers to treatment continuity in this high-risk population and links medication adherence to reduced criminal behavior.

Read more »

Low-dose nutritional lithium may treat chronic irritability in ADHD and depressionChronic irritability is a neurobiological issue, not bad behavior. Low-dose nutritional lithium can be effective for reducing irritability in ADHD and depression patients.

Read more »

Woman's Persistent Indigestion After Breast Cancer Led to Pancreatic Cancer DiagnosisLucy Driver, a 57-year-old breast cancer survivor, experienced persistent indigestion that was eventually diagnosed as pancreatic cancer. Despite initial treatment success, the cancer recurred and claimed her life, highlighting the need for vigilance in cancer survivors.

Read more »