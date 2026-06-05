How AI could be adding to the growing issue of mental illness worldwide

While it can make life easier, some research shows AI may be harmful to your mental health. In a 2026 study in JAMA Network Open, researchers found AI usage was linked to a higher risk of depression, anxiety, and irritability.

Published:While it can make life easier, some research shows AI may be harmful to your mental health . – More than 65% of people use Artificial Intelligence on a regular basis in their everyday lives.they are using AI platforms — but theWhile it can make life easier, some research shows AI may be harmful to your mental health .

“The rates of things like anxiety and depression and burnout have skyrocketed,” said Dr. Emily Anhalt, a psychoanalytic psychologist. “There’s a 25% increase in mental health problems worldwide,” said Dr. Jodi Halpern, co-director of the Kavli Center for Ethics, Science and the Public School of Public Health at UC Berkeley. “That’s an enormous number when you think of all the people in the world.

”In a 2026 study in JAMA Network Open, researchers found AI usage was linked to a higher risk of depression, anxiety, and irritability. Specifically, the odds of moderate depression were 30% higher among those who used AI at least daily. People are using chatbots for online therapy in place of real therapists. The pros are that it’s accessible, easy, cheap, and private.

But experts warn there’s not enough scientific data or oversight when it comes to AI therapy.

“If what you’re getting is an artificial relationship, then what you’re getting is artificial healing,” Anhalt says.and Google settled multiple lawsuits alleging that their chatbots contributed to mental health crises and suicides among teenagers. “Technology is a good thing, but everything needs to be used in a way that cares about people,” Halpern said. UF Health St. Johns Behavioral Health Resource Center - open 24/7 with clinicians on staff and available to assist during a crisis. No appointment is needed.

EPIC Behavioral Health Rapid Response Team – 24/7 service for individuals 26+, dial 988, and a response will occur within 60 minutes of the request. EPIC Access Support Center – Walk-in services for mental health at their North Campus, Northwest Campus, and Flagler Campus. If this service is needed, walk-in during hours or call 495-7001. Mobile Response Team – 24/7 service for individuals 5-25 years old.

Dial 988 or 911 and a response will occur within 60 minutes of the request. Vinson Foundation - A support group for St. Johns, Jacksonville, Fernandina Beach, and Orange Park, for families who lost someone to suicide. Call 211 - Local experts are available 24/7 to help. Calls to 211 are confidential and can be anonymous.

Hope for Healing Florida - Hope for Healing navigates the many ways Floridians can access help for mental health and substance abuse988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline - Call or text 988 for help. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free, and confidential support for people in distress, prevention, and crisis resources for you or someone you know. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration provides resources for issues with mental health, drugs, or alcohol.

Crisis Text Line - Text “Home” to 741741If you or anyone you know needs help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. Rising temps can also mean rising energy bills ☀️🌡️JSO finds human remains in backyard of Northside home after bone discovered on roadThe work on This Old Golf Cart continues, stripping and sandingBig weekend ahead for Crustacean Nation!

🦐Voices of the 904 Ep. 7 - This gamer is leveling up JAX creators through connection & communityReady to build your future in the skilled trades? St. Augustine mom shares warning after 7-year-old hurt in e-bike crashJSO launches Wanted and Missing Persons web pages after success of Unsolved Crimes webpageWealth Watchers helps families unlock the power of homeownership this JuneJacksonville man who killed his girlfriend’s 5-month-old baby in 1996 executed 30 years later





wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tech AI Artificial Intelligence Mental Health Health

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Will Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 Be Revealed At Summer Game Fest 2026?Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3's reveal at Summer Game Fest 2026 is a possibility, according to director Naoki Hamaguchi. He stated that preparations toward the announcement are steadily underway and that fans should just wait a little longer before it is fully revealed.

Read more »

UpDating Show: Tour Dates For 2026 Unveiled'UpDating,' the comedy dating show from Brandon Berman & Harrison Forman, has unveiled new U.S. tour dates for 2026.

Read more »

Kore-eda’s ‘Sheep in the Box,’ Hirose Suzu Lead Japan Cuts 2026 Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)Kore-eda Hirokazu and Hirose Suzu headline Japan Cuts 2026, North America's largest Japanese film festival.

Read more »

FIFA World Cup 2026 Parking Information for Houston StadiumFIFA World Cup 2026 Parking Information for Houston Stadium. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature numerous matches across the United States, including seven games in Houston at Houston Stadium. An official FIFA World Cup 2026 Parking website is live at. According to the site, you can reserve official parking for FIFA World Cup 2026 in Houston. All parking must be pre-purchased in advance. There will be no onsite payments available.

Read more »