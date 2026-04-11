Abdul El-Sayed Wins Michigan Senate Race, Becomes First Muslim US Senator

Abdul El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan's Senate race, delivering a victory speech that balanced gratitude with sharp attacks on his critics as Democrats won sweeping midterm victories.

Abdul El-Sayed won Michigan's U.S. Senate race early Wednesday, defeating Republican Mike Rogers and becoming the first Muslim-American elected to the United States Senate. He declared victory at The Department, an event space in downtown Detroit built on the former flagship site of Hudson's department store.

The win came amid a string of Democratic victories in a dramatic midterm wipeout for Republicans, including stunning wins in once reliably red states such as Texas, South Carolina and Kansas. Democrats appear on track to secure their largest House majority since at least 2008 and are poised for a larger Senate majority than Republicans currently hold. El-Sayed thanked Michiganders for taking a chance on the unlikeliest of candidates.

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El-Sayed Criticises Trump And Rogers

He addressed his critics directly, telling President Donald Trump, who had invoked his middle name and called him Muhammad, that after JD Vance swears him in, Trump could simply call him senator. He told Vice President JD Vance there was a delicious irony in the fact that Vance is constitutionally obligated to swear him in in January. To Rogers, he said, Mike, enjoy your retirement. I know you got a house in Florida and two yachts.

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You chose hate, and Michigan chose hope. El-Sayed noted that he always said Inshallah, meaning God willing, whenever the outcome of the race was mentioned. Today, tonight, we can turn that Inshallah into Alhamdulillah, he said, Arabic for Praise be to God. He said he was proud to stand as senator-elect from the great state of Michigan.

Body language expert Dr. Lillian Glass told The Post that El-Sayed appeared elated as he celebrated his victory, flashing a broad, toothy smile with squinted eyes and raised cheeks. He clasped his hands, leaned backward while laughing repeatedly, and rubbed his hands together in a gesture of satisfaction and triumph. Glass said that by the conclusion, the speech had become less about healing political divisions than a declaration of victory over perceived enemies.

Body Language Expert Analyses Speech

She noted that as El-Sayed discussed attacks on his Muslim faith and Egyptian heritage, he licked his lips, a gesture consistent with dry mouth and heightened emotional arousal. His facial tension and increasingly forceful delivery suggested anger over what he believed had occurred during the campaign. El-Sayed contended he faced a scourge of attacks based on his Muslim faith and the fact that he is Egyptian, acknowledging that he is a little different.

He accused detractors of trying to confuse voters into doubting his patriotism, insisting, I love America. He contrasted life in the United States against that in Egypt, where some of his relatives live. He recalled that supporters asked why he did not hit back or call his opponents racist or hateful. He said he did not run for himself and that in truth they were not targeting him.

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They were targeting and attacking you, he said, adding, I love America, but I love America enough to ask her to be America for all her kids. He also thanked AIPAC for the opportunity to beat it twice, after the group dumped at least 50 million dollars to defeat him and backed his primary opponent Haley Stevens. Stevens endorsed Rogers days before the election, appearing with him at a black church.

Campaign Trail And Voter Concerns

Within hours her staff quit, she was denounced by the Democratic Party, and she was last seen wearing an enormous sun hat on a bleak Michigan November day as she headed to vote. During the campaign, El-Sayed traveled with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and listened as mothers talked of driving hundreds of miles to deliver their babies. In Saline, he consoled crying residents distraught over a giant data center plowing over cornfields without their consent.

His slogan was Money out of politics, money in your pocket, and Medicare for All, a pitch meaning life is too expensive and government only listens to those paying for campaigns. On election night, El-Sayed said to all the parents who struggled to explain why the president openly mocked someone for their name or how they pray, let them know tomorrow that the bad guys lost.

Rogers, in his own speech, started on a positive note, exhibiting exhilaration and pride before taking a nasty turn, according to Glass.