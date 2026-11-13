FAA Ground Stop Disrupts Sports Travel; NFL Adjusts Referee Assignments for Week 10

A nationwide FAA ground stop caused by a communications outage disrupted travel for NBA, NHL, and college teams, and forced the NFL to reassign referees for Week 10 games.

A nationwide ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday disrupted sports travel across the country, forcing the NFL to adjust its officiating assignments for Week 10 games.

The stoppage, which lasted four hours, was triggered by a communications issue that affected the 22 regional air traffic control centers directing planes between airports nationwide. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy explained that the problem stemmed from old technology getting overloaded. He said the FAA's analog telecom switches and routers became overwhelmed with data and began providing inconsistent information, prompting the agency to shut the system down.

Also read FAA ground stop live updates: Nationwide ground stop lifted

FAA Ground Stop Disrupts Sports Travel

Duffy noted that the President has been asking Congress to fully fund a brand new air traffic control system for the past year. The FAA issued a notice stating the ground stop was due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety. FAA technicians investigated the issue, and no timeline was provided for restarting flights, leaving events beyond Saturday in limbo, including most of the NFL's Week 10 schedule and numerous college sporting events.

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Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said there is no reason to be concerned about loved ones if they are flying. The NFL, which is not playing on Saturday, announced changes to referee assignments due to the flight issues. Three different backup officials will work in four different games. Referee Don Willard will serve as the referee for both the Sunday afternoon game in Indianapolis and the night game in Cincinnati.

The league said in a statement that it reassigned officials to games within driving distance of their hometowns. Each of the 17 officiating crews has a backup referee identified who trains throughout the year to work at the referee position if needed. In college football, most teams playing Saturday travel the day before, and the stoppage left many schools stranded.

College Football Teams Stranded Nationwide

No. 2 Utah, eighth-ranked Texas, and No. 9 Tennessee were at a standstill as they tried to depart for road games. The Utes play at No. 22 Arizona, the Longhorns visit No. 24 LSU, and the Vols are traveling to Texas A&M. Texas posted a video of players boarding their plane before the stoppage. If the Longhorns take a bus to Baton Rouge, the trip for the 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff Saturday takes about seven hours.

Other affected schools included No. 19 Ole Miss, Baylor, Kansas State, Washington, and Minnesota. It was also unclear whether referees, who typically fly to assignments the day before games, would arrive on time. The Ole Miss-Oklahoma matchup was rescheduled to Sunday afternoon, in the middle of the NFL slate, after the Rebels had trouble with their contingency plans.

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Several teams took off before the stoppage went into effect, including Missouri, which was flying to No. 1 Georgia; Duke, which was traveling to No. 5 Miami; and No. 10 Texas Tech, which was on its way to Oklahoma State. In the NBA, the Nets were among five teams scheduled to fly Friday for Saturday games.

They had just boarded their plane in New Orleans after playing the Pelicans earlier in the week when their flight to Memphis was halted in place. The Pistons flew earlier in the day to Miami. The Cavaliers, Bulls, and Grizzlies played Friday night and were due to fly afterward. The NHL had 14 games scheduled for Saturday.

The Panthers made it to St. Louis before the stoppage, but the Sharks were left waiting to leave for their game in Utah. The ground stop caused widespread uncertainty for teams and officials alike, with many waiting for flights to resume.