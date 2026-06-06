How a Shoe Change and a Family Tip Helped Nelly Korda Climb Back Into U.S. Women's Open Mix

The world No. 1, trying to capture women’s golf’s most prestigious event for the first time, fired a 67 in Round 2, the low score of the day.

Ahead of the first round of the U.S. Women’s Open at Riviera, LeBron James gifted Korda a pair of Nike Victory Pro 4s. But after struggling through the first few holes of the day, Korda sent her trainer to retrieve her regular Nikes.

Still, she shot 73. The world No. 1, trying to capture women’s golf’s most prestigious event for the first time after just three top 10s since 2013, fired a 67, the low score of the day.

“Definitely improved from yesterday, especially off the tee,” Korda said Friday. “Found myself in a couple more fairways than I did yesterday, and that just kind of helped me be a little bit more aggressive going into the greens. ”Korda said she was striking the ball well during her practice rounds, but suddenly, things went awry in Round 1, hitting nine fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation.

So she sought out help from her sister on the practice range.

“A big shout out to my sister because she helped me,” said Korda, whose sister, Jessica, is a six-time LPGA winner. “I just tried to strengthen my grip a little bit. I just kind of keep laying it off at the top and I’ve been working on it—gosh, grinding on it for five weeks, and I can’t get it. I don’t know what I’m doing in my swing, so I just try to strengthen my grip.

The three-time major champion got off to a fast start with a birdie on her first hole. Then she added two more on the front nine and two on the back, with her lone bogey of the round on the par-4 12th.

“I still hit a few out right today,” she said. “but it was much, much better. Got a little bit of something going. Still hit a few out right today, but it was much, much better.

”Max Schreiber is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, the Mahwah, N.J. , native, worked as an associate editor for the Golf Channel and wrote for RyderCup.com and FanSided. He is a multiplatform producer for Newsday and has a bachelor's in communications and journalism from Quinnipiac University.

In his free time, you can find him doing anything regarding the Yankees, Giants, Knicks and Islanders.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alabama family pleads for return of son missing on family trip in JapanAn Alabama college student disappeared while exploring alone during a family trip to Japan. Authorities are now searching mountainous terrain near Kyoto for James 'Weston' Higginbotham.

Read more »

The New Balance 680v9 Is Only $85. Here Are the Pros and Cons When Buying an Under-$100 Running Shoe.Lightweight for easy runs and speed workouts, the 680v9 is a cheap shoe that performs.

Read more »

ASICS Superblast 3 Running Shoe Review: A Premium Choice for Everyday Outdoor RunningThe ASICS Superblast 3 running shoe has been tested by Daily Mail journalists as part of their post-marathon recovery. The shoe features a larger and more cushioned sole, creating a noticeably bouncy run. The reviewer found the shoe to be great for everyday outdoor running, but may not be the best choice for treadmill runs. The shoe's high-quality construction, advanced cushioning, and overall performance help justify its premium price of £200. The reviewer recommends ordering the shoe in their normal size, as they found the shoes to be very roomy.

Read more »

Harry Maguire Escorts Family to Barbados Following England World Cup Snub Amid Public Family OutcryHarry Maguire has traveled to Barbados with his wife Fern and family after being left out of England's World Cup squad, a decision that sparked public criticism from his relatives, including his mother who called it "disgusting" and his brothers who labeled it the "worst decision" ever. Manager Thomas Tuchel defended his choice, citing team balance and trust over pure talent, and expressed surprise at Maguire's public reaction following a private conversation. Maguire, who confirmed the snub on social media, is using the extended break to recover from the disappointment.

Read more »