The genre: rom-communism

Karl Marx’s ghost is a great flirt. Tantalizing promises, a little danger, a hint of conspiracy — all these make Marxism irresistible at first blush.

No wonder so many young people fall in love. But fail to nip that romance in the bud, and you’ll find yourself hitched to mass murder. Marital woes may well ensue. And a messy divorce.

Also read 100s of Florida State Guard, National Guard members deployed to heavily flooded areas

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn lived through just such a breakup. In 1973 the bearded Russian dissident revealed to the whole world the gruesome reality of Stalin’s secret labor camps in “The Gulag Archipelago. ” But decades before he became the Soviet Union’s most hated truth-teller, Solzhenitsyn was just as enamored with the “warmth of collectivism” as any deluded socialist subway straphanger today. Exiled Russian author Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, left, travels to Oslo, Norway, by boat on Feb. 25, 1974.

Curious to see into the hearts and minds of America’s young would-be revolutionaries? Look no further than “Love the Revolution” , a long-unpublished, unfinished novel Solzhenitsyn wrote in the late 1940s, channeling his youthful infatuation with communism. The star of this ideological jaunt is Nerzhin, a young student head-over-heels for Marxism.

Prone to “reflecting on his own profundity” and the great “knowledge he had amassed in his 23 short years,” Nerzhin will be familiar to anyone who’s met — or been — a twentysomething know-it-all. He’s eager to taste the wide world, and even more eager to spread Russia’s glorious revolution across “the entire face of the earth. ” We meet him the week Hitler invades the Soviet Union. What thrilling news for a young man!

Who doesn’t want to be a soldier marching for the great god of communism?

“That angeneration should die was no cause for regret, if over its bones mankind should ascend to a radiant world of bliss,” thinks Nerzhin. We watch Nerzhin strive to bring about that blissful world as a Soviet soldier — only to discover the reality is nightmarish. Along the way, Solzhenitsyn guides the reader through horrifying arrests, heart-pumping escapes, and the beauty of the Russian countryside. The novel’s extraordinary episodes are all the more compelling for being true.

“You can be sure that if included something, it’s because that’s what happened,” his son Ignat told The Post. Solzhenitsyn utilizes the novelist’s toolbox, certainly.

Advertisement

“But he doesn’t make stuff up. ”Sygma via Getty ImagesIgnat, 54, is an accomplished conductor living in New York. With his two brothers, he’s helping lead a revival of his father’s massive body of work. Solzhenitsyn won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1970 for his contributions to the “indispensable traditions of Russian literature.

” But some of it was never — or only poorly — translated into English. And nowadays, you’ll have to look hard to find any of his books on high-school or college reading lists. That’s why American university students don’t know that the Soviet Union secretly locked up some 25 million people — mostly for thought crimes — in work camps, and that 4 million of them died there.

Or that an estimated 35 million were killed unjustly throughout the rest of the country. Socialists today tend to assume the gulag was a glitch, a mistake in an otherwise pure system. That’s what the young Solzhenitsyn himself thought, too. Even after he’d been thrown in one.

Solzhenitsyn was still a committed communist when he was arrested in 1945. His crime: Writing letters to a friend in which he questioned some of Stalin’s heavy-handed policies.

“I knew that it was forbidden to disclose military secrets,” he later said, “But I thought we were allowed to think. ”Soviet dissident Alexander Solzhenitsyn wears a prisoner uniform in this 1953 photograph in Russia. Solzhenitsyn died at age 89 on Aug. 3, 2008. A pair of state police spooks read those letters and decided that the brainy artillery captain was an enemy of the state.

With German shells exploding nearby, they yanked him from the lines and drove him to prison. Or, at least, they tried to — the officers were hopeless navigators, got lost, and politely asked Solzhenitsyn himself if he could guide them to the prison, where they promptly threw him in a punishment cell. Still, not even his absurd arrest shook his faith in the tenets of Marx’s religion. He undertook to convert his fellow inmates to the cause.

As Ignat recounts, his father told the jailbirds: “It’s not Marxism’s fault… Obviously this is a mistake, and obviously none of us deserve to be here at all. But Marxism is pure. This is an anomaly. ” But slowly, he began to reassess.

Stuffed in an overcrowded holding room with hundreds of sick, dying men, Solzhenitsyn met architects, engineers, Orthodox priests, theologians, physicians, and men of science. Stuffed in an overcrowded room with hundreds of sick, dying men, Solzhenitsyn met architects, engineers, Orthodox priests, theologians, physicians, and men of science. Prisoners gather at the Vorkuta Gulag, a major Soviet labor camp in the Komi Republic, USSR, in 1945.

“And they had nothing to do but wait until they were taken, each one, to his interrogation,” Ignat said. “The rest of the day they were just sitting around. ” This education rescued Solzhenitsyn from Marxism. Exposed to the wider world of ideas for the first time, he discovered his own ignorance.

“It was a rebirth,” Ignat told The Post. “He met so many amazing people. And then suddenly somebody would be yanked out and gone and maybe shot. But then somebody else would come.

He made friendships for life, in some cases. And in some cases, he never saw them again. ” Inmates build the White Sea-Baltic Canal using forced labor in Russia in 1933. Thousands of laborers died during the construction of the canal.

One of those special relationships was with a captor, a female prison guard: Anna Isaeva. He met her while he was held in a prison laboratory, where he had begun secretly composing “Love the Revolution. ” Paper for writing was strictly forbidden, so he scribbled the text on the back of German accounting pages used elsewhere in the jail.

Advertisement

Then, one day, he was told he was being transferred to an even more brutal camp. He couldn’t take his hidden manuscript with him — it would be confiscated, and he’d be punished for possessing it. So he asked Isaeva to hold on to it for him. The two had started a secret romance of their own.

She promised to keep the pages at enormous risk to herself. The Solovki prison camp is seen in this 1927-1928 photograph from the collection of the Memorial historical and civil rights society. Solzhenitsyn spent another three years at a hard-labor camp and then three more in exile.

Finally, when he could return to his homeland, he looked up his former captor and confidante, Isaeva. Showing up at her door, he struggled to believe she could have held on to the manuscript all those years. Alexandre Soljenitsyne poses on the day of his liberation in 1953 after spending eight years in a Gulag camp. It wasn’t the last time Solzhenitsyn was forced to work in concealment.

His magnum opus, “The Gulag Archipelago,” was written while he hid from the KGB in houses across the country. Every page was photographed on microfilm and then smuggled to the West. and memorized a nearly 8,000-word poem recounting his experiences, “The Trail. ” That’s what made Solzhenitsyn one of the 20th century’s greatest heroes: his refusal to let the state extinguish his spirit.

Soviet-born Russian author Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, center, stands amid a crowd in Zurich, Switzerland, Feb. 19, 1974. He was forcibly expelled by the Soviets in 1974 and moved to Vermont two years later. Never a rosy-eyed optimist, he had trenchant warnings for America too, sharply pointing out that Westerners’ “sense of accountability to God and society has grown utterly faint.

” As he told a class of graduating Harvard students in 1978, “Society has turned out to have scarce defense against the abyss of human decadence. ” Russian writer and Nobel laureate Alexander Solzhenitsyn is mobbed by journalists upon his arrival in Zurich. He resisted the urge to divide humanity into good and evil buckets based on some category such as class.

“The line dividing good and evil cuts through the heart of every human being,” he wrote. “And who is willing to destroy a piece of his own heart? ” “Love the Revolution” is crammed with drama and insight. Having finished it, readers will be itching to see how Nerzhin’s journey is spiritually completed by the characters across the rest of Solzhenitsyn’s vast writings.

All his work contains unshakable messages. Maybe the chief among them, Ignat told The Post, is this: “They say you only live once. So live it up. Suck everything out of life.

You’re only given one life. But, I’ve learned, you’re also only given one conscience. And it’s up to each of us to hear its voice. ” Exiled Russian author Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, left, travels to Oslo, Norway, by boat on Feb. 25, 1974.

Russian writer Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn is pictured in Zurich, Switzerland, March 29, 1974. Soviet dissident Alexander Solzhenitsyn wears a prisoner uniform in this 1953 photograph in Russia. Solzhenitsyn died at age 89 on Aug. 3, 2008. Prisoners gather at the Vorkuta Gulag, a major Soviet labor camp in the Komi Republic, USSR, in 1945.

Inmates build the White Sea-Baltic Canal using forced labor in Russia in 1933. Thousands of laborers died during the construction of the canal. The Solovki prison camp is seen in this 1927-1928 photograph from the collection of the Memorial historical and civil rights society. Alexandre Soljenitsyne poses on the day of his liberation in 1953 after spending eight years in a Gulag camp.

Soviet-born Russian author Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, center, stands amid a crowd in Zurich, Switzerland, Feb. 19, 1974. Russian writer and Nobel laureate Alexander Solzhenitsyn is mobbed by journalists upon his arrival in Zurich.