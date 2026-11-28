The Israeli military said it is reviewing a video released by Arabic-language spokesperson Lt. Col. Ella Waweya showing her visiting a school in the village of Debel.

It comes as satellite imagery reviewed by NBC News reveals the ongoing devastation of Lebanon’s south — as well as the Israeli military’s buildup of infrastructure there, with signs of “preparations for a sustained presence,” a United Nations peacekeeping mission warned earlier this month.

The Israeli military told NBC News on Monday it had launched a review into the incident after Arabic language spokesperson Lt. Col. Ella Waweya posted a video to social media describing her experience “meeting the children of the south in their schools. ”` Waweya, known as “Captain Ella,” offered her “best wishes” to Lebanese nationals as they marked Lebanon’s Independence Day on Sunday to commemorate the end of French control in 1943.

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She said she was “struck by the beauty of the land and the villages” during her visit. Waweya said those areas had “paid a heavy price for being exploited and held hostage by a terrorist organization,” an apparent reference to Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Shia political party and militant organization that has long held sweeping influence in Lebanon’s south.violation of the sanctity of schools and the rights of children,” according to Lebanon’s National News Agency.