Chenzo Funari, a former SpaceX engineer, has become an integral part of the Minnesota Vikings’ vaunted defensive staff.

The Minnesota Vikings’ defense is the type of unit that unleashes pure terror on its opponents, a whirring buzz saw of blitzes coming from all levels of the field and entirely unpredictable.

It leads the NFL in total touchdowns allowed , average points allowed per game and total number of sacks — a testament to making life quite miserable for opposing quarterbacks. But one of the untold secrets of their success might be that acclaimed defensive coordinator Brian Flores happily accepts input from all corners, and that includes rocket scientists.

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In this case, it’s the team’s assistant defensive backs coach, Chenzo Funari, who until a few years ago was working on SpaceX’s combustion devices group and the company’s Starship system. The 32-year-old said he questioned whether the role was “bringing me kind of the fulfillment in life that I thought it would.

”“I was kind of at the mountaintop I’d wanted to climb since high school,” he told NBC News, “and now that I’m here … is this really what I want my life to be? ” The path from aerospace engineer with an advanced degree to member of an NFL coaching staff was perhaps even more circuitous, and astronomical, than one might expect.

Funari was roughly 18 months into his tenure at SpaceX and not even 30 years old when he abruptly decided to give it up. He said many people in his orbit tried talking him out of it.

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“The question was always like, ‘Are you crazy? ’ Or a statement like, ‘What is wrong with you? ’” Funari said with a laugh as he recalled the reactions of friends and family. Someone who did support him was his mother, who told him, “‘YOLO,’ you only live once.

” The Cleveland native — whose first love was football until he suffered several significant knee injuries as a teenager — first left SpaceX for a job at TaylorMade Golf, then a couple of months later applied for a volunteer coaching position at Youngstown State University in Ohio. It involved plenty of nights sleeping on air mattresses and a complete lack of certainty about what came next in his professional journey.

But Funari said he saw one thing clearly: Working on defensive schemes was similar to working on rockets. And his background allowed him a unique perspective to deliver some valuable insight to teams.

“Something starts as an idea, a concept,” he said. “Then you design it on the computer, you get it manufactured, built and then you test it. So there’s a big process of the idea and the final product that you see on the rocket. ” “And to me, I view it as the same , what these guys are able to do and the life that they bring to our defense,” he added.

“Everyone calls it chaos, and schematically it’s, ‘How do we take those ideas and communicate them in a way that allows us to bring that to fruition? ’”Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell called Funari “our genius” and said they are wielding his ability to identify and translate an opposing team’s offensive tendencies as “a superpower. ” “We’re having some conversation, and he will have a pause,” O’Connell said with a smile.

“It’s not that he needs to have a pause because he’s thinking of something. He’s trying to figure out just what layer of his brain he’s going to have to go to, so it can make sense to somebody like me.

” As for Flores, the defensive guru known for his exotic blitzes and frenetic schemes that catch teams completely off guard, he was taken aback a couple of years ago when the fresh-faced analytics hire with a science background handed him a research packet on an opposing quarterback.

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“I think some of the information can be overwhelming and hard to really drill it down,” Flores said. “But when I got this information from Chenzo, it made a lot of sense. He’s got a football background, as well, and he’s able to tie the whole thing together. ”Flores said now whenever there’s a situation that involves running numbers, whether it’s defensive fronts or coverages, he puts it through the “Chenzo Filter” for a discerning look.

“We’re always looking for an advantage. We’re always looking for an edge,” Flores said.

“And so, from that day on, it was like, ‘Chenzo, you’re in these meetings every week. ’” Harrison Smith, now in his 15th NFL season, all with the Vikings, is the team’s longest-tenured player and a safety who works directly with Funari on a daily basis.

Smith said that Funari knows the game “inside and out at a high level” and that his story is one that could be instructive to others on the importance of crafting your own pathway to success.

“I think kind of the fairy-tale type of takeaway is to follow your dreams,” Smith said. “But I think there’s a reality within that that he also built himself for this dream. He’s qualified for this dream. He has the skill set for this dream.

And I imagine building rockets was another dream that he had, as well. ”Now an assistant defensive backs coach, Funari says the sky is the limit for where he goes from here. He said that could mean being elevated to a position group coach or, perhaps one day, a coordinator or even an NFL head coach.

“It’s never too late to do what you think will kind of bring you joy in life,” Funari said. “And always chase a passion. ”