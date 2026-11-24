After major surgery and a diagnosis that changed how she travels, Katie Wood discovers that a river cruise offers the freedom, comfort and accessibility to explore the world again

The Independent and Yahoo will earn a commission from purchases made via links in this article. Pricing and availability are subject to change. , and you’ll get one of two responses: “Wonderful, which ship?

Where are you off to? ” Or, “Really? Oh God, I couldn’t bear that; people everywhere, guzzling 24/7; queues for everything. Never, not if you paid me.

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”, carrying up to 10,000 passengers, and tiny vessels with just 100 to 150 on board, and there really is a cruise for everyone, even the haters. It sounds simplistic, but in no other area of travel is it more important to research thoroughly, choose wisely and spend accordingly. Cruising can be the ultimate relaxed, indulgent, chilled-out holiday.

While a large ocean-going cruise can offer a tantalising array of West End-standard entertainment and a plethora of restaurants serving different cuisines, ais a totally different beast. No queues or crowding; it’s more of a floating house party than a full-blown rave. Quiet, civilised and very Home Counties . After a couple of years marked by major surgery and serious ill health, I was weak, newly registered as disabled, and looked and felt hellish.

But travel has been my life’s work, and I wanted to prove to myself that I could still do it. That said, I was nervous to head off again – which, given that, for 45 years I had travelled abroad at least once a month, and have managed to clock up over 140 countries, well, let’s just say that this was a new, if depressing, scenario.

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The fear of not having a convenient toilet if stuck in a queue and the worry of suddenly losing the ability to walk thanks to the muscle-weakening disease myasthenia gravis were constant.with Riviera Travel, who seemed to offer the best price on an itinerary I’d longed to try again – the Rhône. If I lived in England, I would definitely have chosen their rail option to get to Lyon – way more civilised, and the rail staff look after old dears like me so much better than airline staff.

Beginning and ending in Lyon, the cruise takes in the confluence of the Saône and Rhône rivers, which heralds the start of your journey to sample the delights of Burgundy. We enjoyed a relaxing wine-tasting session in the cellars of a chateau after an extensive tour. The next day, instead of taking the designated tour, I chose to visit the lively market in Chalon-sur-Saône, full of excellent produce.

To finish off our time in Burgundy, the staff laid out a superb cheese and mustard tasting. On returning to Lyon for a day’s sightseeing, you meander down the Rhône, stopping to admire the breathtaking scenery of the Ardèches Gorges, and can choose to visit either the Grotte de la Madeleine, a prehistoric limestone cave with a 250-step descent, or a Lavender Museum. The latter was a clear winner.

Next on the itinerary were the wonders of Provence, taking in favourites such as Avignon, the Camargue, Arles, Orange and Châteauneuf-du-Pape, enough said – just wonderful. Spot wild flamingos in the Parc naturel régional de Camargue on this cruise A highlight excursion is the one to the Parc naturel régional de Camargue – a protected wetland and marine area since 1970. Its salt marshes, ponds and lagoons positively teem with wildlife, the highlight being the stunning pink flamingo.

Of course, the Camargue is also famed for its beautiful wild horses and black bulls, but it’s the birdlife that truly stands out, as it is a major staging point for hundreds of thousands of migrating birds. One of our group – a keen ornithologist – was actually in tears when she saw the flamingos and was decidedly, and reluctantly, last back on the bus. , a relatively new vessel that can accommodate 169 passengers. Such a civilised size!

If you’re disabled, the company go the extra mile to make things easy for you. My cabin was spacious, comfortable and had all the important touches. My onboard mates were 90 per cent Brits with a sprinkling of Australians, Americans, and Europeans. The crew were super helpful.

I’m not in a wheelchair, but those who were had excellent care, and on the excursions, they had a “slow walkers” group which suited this old granny just fine. The average age on board was about 65, but these were young-at-heart pensioners who knew how to party.

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There were some really interesting people on this cruise . They had had big, interesting jobs and were well-travelled. It was hard to find a Riviera “virgin”, as pretty much everyone I spoke to was a repeat passenger.

The value for money compared to rival companies explains this, and the discounts they offer repeat clientele are tempting when you consider it includes all your meals and most alcoholic and soft drinks. There are two dining options: the main restaurant, which features an à la carte menu, or the Riverview Kitchen, which offers a more intimate dining experience.

In addition, some excursions and gratuities are included. That said, my cabin was cleaned to such an impressive standard, and the waiter was so attentive and helpful that I thought they merited an extra envelope. Many of the guests I spoke with on board had opted for the eco-friendly, much less hassle, option of training it to Lyon. YourIf you’re not a chatty sort, you can eat alone, but it would be a shame to.

There are tables for two to eight people, and you can choose where you sit. You can go to dinner at a time of your choosing from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. One thing I’d forgotten since my last Rhône cruise was how many pesky low bridges there are on this river. This becomes a bit of a pain as you are summarily dispatched off the sundeck when you encounter said annoying bridges.

The stretch between Lyon and Avignon is the worst, but there are seats to still soak up the sun on other parts of the deck, so that’s just me being picky. As an advocate for both types of cruising – big mega-ships and petite river cruises – it surprised me to find that there was such a strong feeling on board.

The river cruisers can never see themselves going on a “city at sea”, while those who do swear by it.

“Chacun à son goût,” as they say in France. Personally, I love them both for very different reasons, but if you’re disabled or don’t like crowds, it’s got to be river cruising every time.