How a Post-Workout Jam Session and a Sopranos Character Fueled Drake's Record-Breaking Hit "Janice STFU"

Producer Chahayed recounts the creation of Drake's viral No. 1 single 'Janice STFU,' which was born from a spontaneous studio session after a workout and named after a Sopranos character. The track's success marks Drake's first multi-week Hot 100 chart topper in years and underscores Chahayed's third No. 1 production credit.

The Los Angeles-based producer Chahayed , who has recently embraced a rigorous fitness regimen and lost 60 pounds, played a key role in creating the beat for Drake 's chart-topping hit "Janice STFU.

" The track's origins trace back to an impromptu studio session following a workout with Australian production duo FnZ. Within minutes of jamming, they crafted the now-iconic synth riff that forms the song's backbone. The producer immediately recognized its potential, urging Drake to use the beat. After further work by British producer B4u, the track was sent to OVO.

Chahayed, a devoted fan of HBO's The Sopranos, learned of the title's inspiration from the show's character Janice Soprano only upon the song's release, calling it a full-circle moment. The single has become Drake's record-breaking 14th Billboard Hot 100 No. 1, his first multi-week chart topper since 2018's "In My Feelings," and marks Chahayed's third No. 1 production credit. The song's massive streaming success and viral presence on TikTok underscore its cultural impact.

In an interview, Chahayed detailed his remote collaboration process with Drake, emphasizing the importance of sending strong musical ideas. The journey from a late-night gym session to the top of the charts highlights the unpredictable nature of hit-making and the enduring appeal of The Sopranos in contemporary music





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Drake Janice STFU Chahayed Fnz B4u Producer Billboard Hot 100 The Sopranos Hit Song Studio Session Tiktok No. 1 Record Synth Riff Workout Streaming OVO Grammy

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