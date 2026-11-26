Considering oneself to be heterosexual used to be a fairly binary identifier, defined by the Oxford English Dictionary as someone who is “sexually or romantically attracted to people of the opposite sex”. Nowadays, however, it seems that label isn’t quite as straightforward as it once was.

A significant number of men and women who identify as heterosexual say they’re not solely attracted to people of the other sex, according to a sexual attitudes study Considering oneself to be heterosexual used to be a fairly binary identifier, defined by the Oxford English Dictionary as someone who is “sexually or romantically attracted to people of the opposite sex”.

Nowadays, however, it seems that label isn’t quite as straightforward as it once was.from the landmark National Survey of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles , a significant number of men and women who identify as heterosexual say they’re not solely attracted to people of the other sex. Natsal is one of the largest and most detailed scientific studies of sexuality in the world, and is carried out once a decade.

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The results published this week, based on polling of about 7,000 Britons, reveal that while 87.2 per cent of men aged 16-44 identified as heterosexual , 21 per cent said they were “not exclusively attracted to the opposite sex”, up from 5.7 per cent in 1991 and then 6.5 per cent in the last survey in 2012. For women, the findings were even more pronounced, with 83.4 per cent of respondents indicating they were heterosexual, but 33.9 per cent of those saying they were not exclusively attracted to men.