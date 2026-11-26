How a little cookie is helping a historic inn near the Grand Canyon through tough times
For more than 50 years, a Utah family's homemade cookies have been a tradition for visitors to the Grand Canyon. Now, that tradition means more than ever.
They had never experienced anything quite like it.
"Last year we had about a million and a half dollars loss," said Marshall. "I mean, it has been a lot. " Marshall said the business suffered approximately $300,000 in losses within five days because of cancellations and lost business.gateway communities that depend on national park visitorsStill, the family kept baking, and something wonderful happened: People kept coming.
For Marcia Johnson, who lives in Maryland, stopping at Jacob Lake Inn has been part of visiting the Grand Canyon for more than two decades.
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