From his childhood in Southern California to the national spotlight, Ezra Frech's perseverance reached a new milestone on 'Dancing With the Stars.'

From his childhood in Southern California to the national spotlight, Ezra Frech's perseverance reached a new milestone on"Dancing With the Stars.

"Paralympian Ezra Frech and his professional dance partner, Daniella Karagach, won the mirrorball trophy as champions of the 35th season of "Dancing With the Stars. " Frech, 21, capped his run on the competition series after a season marked by steady improvement, determination and a willingness to take risks under Karagach's guidance. ABC7 has followed Frech's journey since he was a child. When he first appeared on the station's news at age 4, he spoke about his love of basketball.

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During that visit, he also met his basketball hero, Pau Gasol. Five years later, ABC7 visited Frech again while he was a student at Brentwood School. Reflecting on his experience there, he said, "No one really thinks of me as disabled here and that's what I love about it," adding, "I scooter differently or I skip differently but as long as you can do it, I count it like you can do it.