On Saturday, no. 10 BYU escaped Lawrence with a triple overtime win over the Kansas Jayhawks. It wasn't pretty as BYU blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter

On Saturday, no. 10 BYU escaped Lawrence with a triple overtime win over the Kansas Jayhawks. It wasn't pretty as BYU blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, but a win in November, especially on the road, should never be taken for granted.

As soon as BYU's game over Kansas ended, some national analysts jumped to some premature conclusions, stating Wake Forest would leapfrog BYU in the College Football Playoff rankings. After BYU-Kansas concluded, however, chaos ensued. Two top 10 teams lost road games to teams that are nearly identical to Kansas in FPI. Kansas came into the day ranked 45th in FPI.

Also read Statistical Matchups That Give No. 10 BYU an Edge Against Kansas

Washington is ranked 44th in FPI and Michigan is 40th in FPI. Meanwhile, Miami had to survive a close call against at home Virginia Tech . So now that the dust has settled on a wild Saturday of college football, will Wake Forest leapfrog BYU? How did a close call really impact BYU's CFP hopes?

The last two years, BYU has been on the College Football Playoff bubble. The Cougars needed a few things to break their way to either make it as an at-large team, or earn a chance to play in the Big 12 title game. Instead, those games didn't break the Cougars' way and they missed the cut. BYU got some help on Saturday when no. 8 Indiana lost to Washington in overtime.

The Hoosiers are now 9-2 and, unlike BYU, they lack a marquee win. Based on the committee's ranking criteria this season, Indiana should drop below BYU in the rankings. BYU has the same record, a better strength of schedule, and the marquee win that Indiana lacks. The Hoosiers have only one win over a ranked team: no. 18 USC.

They also intentionally scheduled a very easy out-of-conference slate to stockpile wins, with games against North Texas, Howard, and Western Kentucky. Their scheduling practices could, and frankly should, come back to bite them this season. Assuming BYU surpasses Indiana in the rankings, is that enough for BYU to be a lock if it wins out? In the words of the great Lee Corso, not so fast, my friend.

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If BYU moves up to no. 9 in the rankings and surpasses only Indiana, that assumes Wake Forest, Texas Tech, and a potential Big Ten champion would be ranked behind them. In other words, three teams behind BYU would have a chance to earn automatic bids. In that scenario, BYU could be pushed out of the CFP if all three of Wake Forest, Texas Tech, and Oregon/Iowa/Indiana win their respective conference championship games.

For that reason, BYU needs to move up one more spot to be completely locked into a playoff spot. There is one game in particular that could lock BYU's spot in the CFP next week: UCLA-USC. On Saturday, no. 4 UCLA lost its first game of the season to drop to 10-1 on the season. That was a significant result for BYU for a few reasons.

First, UCLA has to play rival USC next week. If UCLA loses to USC, it would fall to 10-2 on the season with a worse resume than BYU's resume, and a worse strenth of schedul as well. UCLA has one win over a ranked team: Oregon. UCLA's resume is not robust enough to be ahead of BYU with a second loss.

Perhaps most imporant to note: UCLA lost its quarterback to what appears to be a long-term injury. The Bruins already lost one QB for the season, so that means they would be down to their third-string quarterback in the playoffs. The College Football Playoff committee considers key injuries in its rankings. UCLA could be knocked all the way out of the playoff once the committee factors in injuries at the most important position.

If UCLA loses to USC and drops below BYU, BYU would officially be locked into the playoff going into championship weekend with a win over Cincinnati. All eyes will be on UCLA in the next CFP rankings. Assuming they fall down to the 6-8 range, BYU will be prime position to leapfrog them if they lose to USC. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. It's no doubt that Wake Forest is a good team playing good football.

The Demon Deacons dominated a bad Georgia Tech team on Saturday. Perhaps, the eye test will be enough for Wake Forest to surpass BYU in the next CFP rankings.

However, it's far from a foregone conclusion.. When asked why BYU was ranked ahead of Wake Forest and Texas Tech, Yuracheck said, "I think the biggest difference between those two teams is BYU's win over Notre Dame," Yuracheck said.

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"Wake Forest doesn't have the same type of win on their resume right now. That's going to be the separation between these teams.

" Yuracheck could have misspoken, but if you take his words at face values, he was implying that BYU's win over Notre Dame would keep it ahead of Wake Forest in future rankings, not just Tuesday's rankings, as long as they win out. The national media has a way of overreacting to single game results.

There were national media members that predicted Wake Forest and Texas Tech would leapfrog BYU last week, even though they don't have resumes to support it. The committee evaluates the entire body of work. A dominant win over Georgia Tech doesn't really do anything for Wake Forest's resume. After all, the Yellow Jackets are ranked 79ty in FPI.

The only Power Four teams that are worse than Georgia Tech this year are Cal, Stanford, and Boston College and Wake Forest has played two of those teams. Also, remember that Wake Forest needed double overtime to beat Purdue. By the metrics, Purdue is much worse than Kansas . If Hunter Yuracheck really meant what he said last week, BYU will be ahead of Wake Forest in Tuesday's rankings.

Texas Tech survived a road test at Baylor on Saturday, meaning BYU's only path to a Big 12 championship is if TCU upsets Texas Tech next weekend. Per FPI, Tech currently has a 82% chance to beat the Horned Frogs. In all likelihood, Utah will be facing Texas Tech in the Big 12 title game. BYU's best chance to make the playoff is as an at-large team.

What are the chances that BYU could get more help to move up the rankings next week? We believe there are three teams that, if they lost, could drop below BYU in the rankings:What are the chances that all three of them win next Saturday? There is a 44% chance that all three win. If you include Wake Forest, Texas Tech, Texas and Alabama, that number drops to 24%.

In other words, there is a 76% chance that BYU will get more help next weekend. After the committee has a few days to digest a chaotic weekend of college football, we believe BYU wont' be punished, at least not severely, for winning on the road. Saturday proved that winning on the road is hard to do.

There is nothing on Wake Forest's resume that says the Demon Deacons should leapfrog BYU, and we believe that will be enough for the committee to keep them behind the Cougars unless they win the ACC title. Same goes for Texas Tech. We believe Indiana will fall below BYU, and we believe UCLA will stay just ahead of the Cougars with only one loss.

Here is our projected top 12:Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of BYU On SI. He has covered BYU athletics since 2020. During that time, he has published over 3,500 stories that have reached millions of readers.