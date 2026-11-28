This fungus species is particularly resistant to radiation

Electron microscopy images of melanin nanoparticles loaded with zirconium clusters at increasing loadings. The nanoparticles keep their spherical shape at every loading. Their uniform spherical shape helps them disperse in solution and coat fabrics evenly, and their high surface area provides more active sites.of the damaged former nuclear plant in Ukraine.

They’re entirely undeterred by the radiation—in fact, some fungi even grow toward it. , has grown on the International Space Station, about 250 miles above the surface of the Earth, in an experiment to test its resistance to radiation. Scientists found that it appeared to block a small amount of incoming radiation, and part of why comes down to a pigment called melanin.

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I used to think of melanin the way most people do—as a pigment that gives skin, hair and eyes their color. That changed earlyfrom the materials science lab I was joining that described how to make a fungal form of melanin in the lab. I was surprised by where this pigment shows up in nature, including in fungi growing at Chernobyl..