How a Freshman Linebacker Became Auburn's Unsung Hero in Arkansas Victory

The injury bug hasn’t been the nicest to the Auburn Tigers as of late, especially at the linebacker position. Whether if it’s superstar Xavier Atkins being dis

Auburn linebacker Shadarius Toodle recorded 11 tackles and three sacks in the win over the Arkansas Razorbacks. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectfrom the program, Bryce Deas being out of the game due to injury or other players going down throughout the contest, defensive coordinator DJ Durkin needed an answer with such a slim group.

Little did he know that the answer he would get was a true freshman. After other linebackers like Elijah Melendez and Demarcus Riddick went down throughout the game, Toodle stepped up, finishing the game with 11 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and a pass deflection in the win over the Razorbacks, being Auburn’s biggest contributor on defense in one of the most important games of the season.

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Head coach Alex Golesh had plenty of positives to say about Toodle after the game, describing how far he’s come from his journey.

“For a guy that was on the practice squad three weeks ago, we intentionally moved him so that we felt like he was getting close to ready at this point,” he said on Saturday afternoon. Even after the performance, the Auburn head coach admits he might have taken too long to give him important reps for a contest like the one the Tigers were in to pick up their fifth win of the season. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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“For him to go have the game that he did, three sacks, TFL’s all over the place, did not look like a freshman and maybe waited too long to play him,but sometimes that’s how it shakes,” Golesh added. For Toodle, it’s been a process that he’s finally seeing the results in.

Especially in the productive linebacker room that Auburn has had over the course of this season, the freshman has learned a lot from the likes of Melendez, Deas and Riddick when he was with the program, beginning in January.

“Just coming in everyday, putting my head down and working,” Toodle said. “Just trying to earn the trust in the coaches to put me in, just following the leaders like Elijah, coming in everyday, one of the best linebackers in the country, just coming into work following him.

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” However, even after a standout game, the in-state product has his focus on the next practice next week, looking to continue to grow with plenty more of his collegiate career to go on the Plains. It’s a dream start for any player, though, and it’s one Toodle will never forget.

“I got to prove that we can come in on Monday level, humble, just come in everyday and work,” he said. Auburn is back in action next weekend against Missisippi State, looking to get its sixth win of the season to become bowl-eligible. GRIFFIN BARFIELD Griffin is a communications major who was the Sports Editor for The Tiger at Clemson University.

He led a team of 20+ reporters after working his way up through the ranks as a staff writer, sideline reporter, and assistant sports editor.