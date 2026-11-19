Paradise, Calif., was a quiet town in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Seniors flocked there seeking affordable homes. Others came for abundant land and small-town charm. For more than a century, Parad…

. Seniors flocked there seeking affordable homes. Others came for abundant land and small-town charm. For more than a century, Paradise was an oasis from the hustle of urban California.

, one of America’s largest utilities, snapped. A jumper conductor hit the tower, melting metal strands and setting nearby vegetation ablaze. Paradise and its surroundings were destroyed: 150,000 acres were incinerated, thousands of homes were leveled, and 85 people were killed. The town’s population shrunk by more thanCalifornia Gov.

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Gavin Christopher Newsom speaks during an interview at the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Turkiye, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.itself on the hook for more than $10 billion in damages and insurance claims. Fortunately for the utility, a powerful politician came to its aid: Gov. Gavin Newsom. The newly elected governor signed legislation that shielded utilities from potentially ruinous future wildfire liabilities, establishing a multibillion-dollar insurance fund financed in part by ratepayers.

Meanwhile, PG&E ratepayers’ bills areWe reviewed financial records, spoke to a whistleblower, examined exclusive internal emails from the state’s utilities commission and discovered a long-standing relationship between Newsom and PG&E. Over the course of Newsom’s career, PG&E and its foundation gave money to entities linked to him, his wife, and causes he championed. As governor, Newsom took steps that benefited PG&E. The utility has since won rate increases and posted large profits, even as its failures have allegedly contributed to additional fires.

In the wake of the disaster, PG&E found itself on the hook for more than $10 billion in damages and insurance claims. Fortunately for the utility, a powerful politician came to its aid: Gov. Gavin Newsom. Utilities in California have a tough job.

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The state’s terrain is varied and sometimes treacherous. Elected Democrats are constantly working to make gas more expensive. Often-incompetent regulators strive to make it hard to run any business, let alone a utility. In California, utilities lobby politicians in hopes of buying favors.

PG&E is no exception. From the time Gavin Newsom entered politics, the company cultivated a relationship that it hoped would bear fruit. Across Newsom’s nearly 30 years in politics, PG&E, through the utility and its foundation, donated at least $1 million to entities linked to him, his wife and his pet causes.

These donations were especially consequential for Newsom early in his career, when even several thousand dollars was enough to boost his emerging profile.two huge payments to support his bid for governor: $58,400 directly to his campaign and $150,000 to a Newsom-aligned committee. He won both contests handily.more than $350,000 to the Representation Project, Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s nonprofit, which aims to advance “intersectional gender justice.

” It even earned credits on two of the nonprofit’s films: “Miss Representation,” which focuses on alleged sexism against women in media, and “The Mask You Live In,” which focuses on “America’s narrow definition of masculinity. ”U.S. Forest Service firefighters monitor a backfire to save homes at the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, Nov. 8, 2018.the governor had stopped taking the company’s money after his election the previous year.

Click now serves as a spokesman for Wildfire Victims First, PG&E’s joint-lobbyingThe bankruptcy negotiations may have contributed to one of Newsom’s biggest scandals. In 2020, around the height of California’s draconian COVID-19 lockdowns, Newsom attended an unmasked dinner at the French Laundry restaurant in Napa Valley. The dinner celebrated the 50th birthday of lobbyist Jason Kinney, Newsom’s friend and political adviser. Both men had ties to PG&E’s bankruptcy proceedings.

Four months before the dinner, Kinney’s firm, Axiom Advisors, was paid $400,000 to represent a committee of PG&E’s creditors. Court documentsIn public, Newsom has regularly criticized PG&E. In October 2019, he insisted that he would hold the company “accountable to a degree they have not been held to before. ” A new law,, and PG&E’s bankruptcy agreement did impose some restrictions on the utility, such as requiring it to host an observer and temporarily withhold shareholder dividends.

An aerial view shows a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. The wildfire destroyed thousands of homes. But the lasting effect of Newsom’s bankruptcy deal and AB 1054 was to keep PG&E afloat after the 2018 Paradise disaster — and to enable the utility to spark future wildfires. As ratepayers dole out more of their money to cover the utility’s failures, PG&E executives have raked in massive bonuses and incentive compensation.

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Since 2020, the company has handed out millions to its executives in stock and other awards. Corporate CEO Patti PoppePG&E, which did not respond to a comment request, is grateful for Newsom’s leadership. Earlier this year, Patti PoppePG&E and other state-backed utilities have brought California to a breaking point. The state utility wildfire fund is almost empty.

Unsurprisingly, Newsom has come to the utilities’ defense. The crisis came to a head last year. In January 2025, equipment belonging to SoCal Edison, another California utility, sparked a fire in Altadena that killed 19 people and destroyed more than 9,400 structures. The blaze created an estimated $15 billion in insured losses.

The costs threaten to wipe out the state wildfire fund. California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a campaign event, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.that Newsom’s proposal did “not include any new rules, requirements or deadlines for the companies to clean up faulty equipment or underground their lines. ”a special session on wildfire liability on his way out the door.

His office did not offer a responsive comment on this story. Meantime, Californians continue to pay for the utilities’ failures and live with the constant threat of town-destroying wildfires. Ratepayers may not like that bargain, but Pacific Gas and Electric seems to be getting exactly what it paid for. California Gov.

Gavin Christopher Newsom speaks during an interview at the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Turkiye, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. In the wake of the disaster, PG&E found itself on the hook for more than $10 billion in damages and insurance claims. Fortunately for the utility, a powerful politician came to its aid: Gov. Gavin Newsom.

U.S. Forest Service firefighters monitor a backfire to save homes at the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, Nov. 8, 2018. An aerial view shows a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. The wildfire destroyed thousands of homes. California Gov.

Gavin Newsom speaks during a campaign event, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.