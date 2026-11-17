‘Backrooms’ started as a 4chan meme. ‘Obsession’ came from someone who got his start in online sketch comedy. They both got people back into theaters—and it’s just the beginning.

’s $2.5 billion global haul. But the biggest buzz of the 2026 summer movie season? Two small-scale horror films from a couple of young YouTube auteurs.

, from 27-year-old Curry Barker, which made more than $500 million worldwide on a budget of less than $1 million. The film follows a meek young man named Bear, who yearns to be in a romantic relationship with his friend Nikki and uses a magical object to make his wish come true. By turns moody, funny, and shocking,proved that audiences are hungry to talk about something other than reheated IP.

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Barker got his start with the YouTube sketch comedy channel That’s a Bad Idea, while 21-year-oldgained a cult following on the platform by experimenting with visual effects and creepy atmospherics. A series of short films Parsons made in his teens culminated with the release ofin May.

The feature picked up the narrative from those earlier YouTube videos, which were themselves inspired by an old 4chan meme and internet folklore around the idea of haunted liminal spaces.as the studio’s highest-grossing movie ever. The film stars Chiwetel Ejiofor as Clark, a depressed divorcé who runs a failing furniture warehouse and vents about his ruined marriage to his therapist.

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One night, when investigating his store’s glitchy electrical system, he stumbles through a wall and into an apparently infinite maze of fluorescent-lit hallways that contain what seem to be deconstructed or misremembered pieces of the real world—and perhaps some living entities as well.stands alone as a hallucinatory vision of a vast, ever-expanding unreality just outside our own, many critics also read it as commentary on the state of generative artificial intelligence, which mindlessly reproduces and regurgitates its training data in permutations that often don’t make sense. Whether Parsons intended that interpretation or not, he spoke out against AI several times following the movie’s release, calling it “a symptom of a broader cultural and economic rot.

” Then there’s Zach Cregger. While not a YouTuber per se, he got his start in sketch comedy and this year followed 2025’searlier in the year that he imagines his cohort of directors will bring certain YouTube sensibilities to Hollywood.

“I don’t think there’s a lot of Instagram filmmakers or a lot of TikTok filmmakers that go for long-form content in a way that would actually be looked at or respected as film,” he says. “So it feels like YouTube is the only viable avenue in that way, in an actual meaningful mainstream context.

” Among the crop of twentysomething filmmakers entering the industry today, “I think it’s very unlikely that you would have a filmmaker who is sort of reaching that place right now and getting that kind of media attention who has not at some point in the last 20 years put stuff on YouTube,” Parsons says. Studios have certainly taken notice, scouting the site’s horror content for fresh talent and aggressively pursuing breakout projects.

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After a screening of Barker’sat the Toronto International Film Festival in 2025, A24 and Neon embarked on a bidding war for the film before it was picked up by Focus Features for roughly $15 million.straight to streaming; it’s possible that other young directors will follow Barker’s example in pushing for theatrical release. The YouTube generation is proving that the internet can supply whatever education you might need on your path to the red carpet.

While Hollywood consolidation threatens to stifle creativity, a new wave of artists are betting on themselves—and some are winning.is a senior writer at WIRED covering digital culture in all its forms. He was previously a reporter at Rolling Stone and Mel magazine. He is the author of a novel,