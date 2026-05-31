How a Balanced Diet Helped a Perimenopausal Nutritionist Reclaim Health and Lose Weight

Emma Bardwell, a nutritionist in her late forties, battled fatigue, insomnia and skin problems during perimenopause. By overhauling her diet - regular protein, fibre and diverse plant foods - she restored energy, cleared her skin and shed excess weight, leading to a new wellness program called the 30 Gram Plan.

Examining her reflection in the bathroom mirror, Emma Bardwell felt utterly defeated and barely recognised the unhappy woman staring back at her. At 48, the leading nutritionist was in the throes of perimenopause, battling debilitating fatigue, insomnia, palpitations and anxiety.

Every day was a slog, and she became almost a hermit, rarely leaving the house. Her habits had spiralled: excessive alcohol, no exercise, poor diet and a growing mid‑section. Her skin, once clear, was now mottled with acne and eczema. In a stark admission that will strike a chord with many, the married mother of two from Dulwich, south east London, said she had lost all sense of who she was.

She experienced none of the classic hot flushes or night sweats, but suffered the psychological side of menopause - a total loss of joy, isolation and an inability to articulate what was happening. Six years later Emma emerges as a new woman. Her skin is clear and glowing, her energy renewed, and she has reclaimed a trim figure. What sparked such a transformation?

While hormone replacement therapy helped ease her insomnia, Emma credits a fundamental overhaul of her nutrition. She went back to basics, eating regular meals rich in protein, fibre and a wide variety of fruit and vegetables. She stopped skipping breakfast, reduced her alcohol intake and cut back on mindless snacking. Within weeks she slept better, felt less sluggish and her skin conditions began to clear.

The steady, modest weight loss was a pleasant side effect rather than the primary goal.

'I felt more in control, satisfied and less inclined to graze,' she explains. By stabilising her blood sugar and providing consistent nourishment, the spikes and troughs of energy vanished, reducing cravings for high‑carb, high‑sugar and high‑fat foods. Increased fibre reduced bloating and eliminated the tendency to over‑eat later in the day. Emma has distilled her experience into a program called the 30 Gram Plan, now offered to DailyMail+ subscribers for free.

The plan is built on three simple pillars: at least thirty grams of protein at each meal, thirty grams of fibre each day, and consumption of thirty different plant foods over a typical week. There are no banned foods, no calorie counting and no extreme restrictions - the emphasis is on satiety, which naturally leads to lower overall calorie intake. The approach promises broader health benefits such as a stronger immune system, better digestion, improved mood and higher energy levels.

The Mail on Sunday is launching a new newsletter series that guides readers through these habits over six weeks, with the potential to lose up to a stone in that time, just in time for summer. Emma's story illustrates how a science‑backed, balanced dietary strategy can alleviate perimenopausal symptoms, restore confidence and deliver lasting health improvements





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