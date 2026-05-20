How a 68-year-old woman lost 5 stone and a size 12 in 12 weeks with The Fast 800 diet

A 68-year-old woman shares her journey of losing weight and improving her health through the 12-week 800-calorie-a-day high-protein diet, The Fast 800. She discusses the challenges she faced, the benefits she experienced, and how she maintained her weight loss three years later.

I have always been a yo-yo dieter. I’m now 68, but can still remember going to college at 18, taking Ryvita and cheese with me for lunch.

It was all to no effect – I’d eat the Ryvitas, then go to the canteen and have a sandwich for lunch, anyway. I’d count calories and sometimes lose weight, but return to my bad eating-habits and put it all back on again. I worked full-time in education as a special needs manager and with my husband, brought up our three children, now 44, 42, and 39, so it’s always been a busy life.

At work, I’d snack on cakes and biscuits in the staff room, then have a sandwich or jacket potato at lunch, followed by a microwave dinner at home and a family roast at the weekends. I’d buy a lot of time-saving ready-meals, naively thinking we were eating healthily, as I’d add a few cooked vegetables. My weight just crept up.

Each year I’d buy a new work suit in a bigger size, until by 2022, I was a size 18-20 and 15 stone 3 pounds – and I’m only 5ft 5. I was in denial – it wasn’t until I saw a photograph of myself in profile, on a day trip, I thought: ‘My God, you’re huge!

’ I asked my two daughters why they never mentioned how big I was and they said: ‘Because we never really noticed, to us, you’re just mum.

' I mostly led a sedentary lifestyle – it wasn’t until the pandemic, when I began to go on walks around my local area in Kent and realised my hips hurt, knees hurt, back hurt, everything hurt. After a friend told Jill about The Fast 800 by Michael Mosley, she decided to commit and sign up.

It begins with a 12-week 800-calorie-a-day high-protein diet Then, in April 2022, I met a friend who I hadn’t seen for about three months who had lost weight and she looked great. Intrigued, I asked her how she’d done it and she said she was on week eight of The Fast 800 by Michael Mosley.

She told me to get the book first, to see if it made sense to me, which I did, then I decided to commit and sign up. The programme starts with a 12-week 800-calorie-a-day high-protein diet. Initially, I found it hard, I got headaches as my body was craving the sugar found in processed food. But I was prepared for that and understood I need to drink more water.

After a week, the headaches stopped and after three weeks, I’d lost a stone. I was amazed. During this phase, an average day’s food would be boiled eggs with asparagus soldiers for breakfast, salad with mozzarella, tomatoes, basil and olive oil for lunch and dinner of broccoli and cheddar soup, or paprika prawns. Down and down my weight went, until I reached my target of 10 stone 6 pounds eight months later, and a size 12.

After the first 12 weeks, I worked through the different stages of The Fast 800, doing the 4:3, which is four days of 1,500 calories and three of 800 calories, then 5:2 of the same. Once at my target weight, I adopted The Way of Life, which is a low-carb Mediterranean-style diet with no calorie restriction. Three years later, I’ve kept it off. This is definitely my way of life, now.

Everything changed. I went from hardly being able to walk, to recently marching up a hill with my daughters, who said: ‘We keep forgetting how old you are. ’ I have so much more energy – I go to the gym and do cardio and weights, plus follow The Fast 800’s at-home exercises.

I can get down onto the floor easily, to play with my grandchildren and my eldest daughter recently put her arms around me and said: ‘I’ve got my mum back. ’ Here’s how I did it and how you can too





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Weight Loss Diet Health Exercise Fasting Time-Restricted Eating High-Protein Diet Full-Fat Low-Carb Mediterranean-Style Diet

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