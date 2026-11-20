A personal account of how the September 11 attacks on the Twin Towers drew one famIly's nieghbor into the US Army and into the wars that followed in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The September 11, 2001 attacks took down the Twin Towers and set the United States on what the author describes as a decades-long experiment in toppling nations and rebuilding them in its own image. The essay says this effort was carried out in the name of 'rooting out terrorism' and whatever other goals Washington adopted along the way. Its personal entry point is a best friend and next-door neighbor who joined the US Army that summer.

The friend was not ready for college and was unsure what to do with himself when he enlisted. On the morning of September 11, he called the author from Fort Benning, where he was in basic training, and asked what was going on. Recruits there were on lockdown and were not receiving any information, but they knew something bad had happened.

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Fort Benning Lockdown on the Morning of 9/11

On September 11, 2001, recruits at Fort Benning were placed on lockdown and had no access to news about the attacks. The author's friend, then in basic training, was left to ask his neighbor what had happened. That phone call marked the first moment the attacks became tied to a specific young man from the author's own neighborhood.

The author did not treat the call as the end of the matter. He set about learning everything he could about what had happened that morning and what it would mean for his friend. The essay makes clear that this research was driven by concern for one person rather than by abstract curiosity about foreign affairs.

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How a Personal Stake Sparked Political Awakening

The prospect of his friend going to war awakened the author to the world of politics. It also made history feel immediate, as something that did not just happen in textbooks but could reach into his own neighborhood. The essay presents this shift as the point at which national events became a matter of family, friends, and daily life.

The author's account stresses that this awakening came from seeing policy consequences in a person he knew well. Rather than treating the wars as distant decisions made in Washington, he began to measure them by what they would ask of the people closest to him. This is the lens through which the rest of the essay is written.

Afghanistan and Iraq Reached a Circle of Friends

The friend would go on to fight in Afghanistan and in Iraq. Other friends of the author did the same, and one of them would later become the author's brother-in-law. The essay uses these deployments to show how the post-9/11 wars touched ordinary households rather than only official institutions.

By tying the policy debate to named individuals, the essay challenges the broad language used to justify the conflicts. Phrases such as rooting out terrorism are set against the reality of young soldiers who joined before they had settled on a path in life. The author's argument rests on the gap between those public justifications and the private costs his friends carried.