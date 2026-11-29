How 49ers QB Mac Jones Uses Self-Belief to Fuel His Performances
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones is set to make his first start of the season against the Seattle Seahawks. Brock Purdy is dealing with a minor ankle i
Oct 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectBrock Purdy is dealing with a minor ankle injury, bringing Jones into the picture once again. Jones already has a strong understanding of the system, having started eight games last season while Purdy recovered from a turf toe injury. With game day on the horizon, Jones explains that energy remains the same when he's thrust into the starter position.
"Oh, yeah. That was the big question last year too.
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