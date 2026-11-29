San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones is set to make his first start of the season against the Seattle Seahawks. Brock Purdy is dealing with a minor ankle i

Oct 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectBrock Purdy is dealing with a minor ankle injury, bringing Jones into the picture once again. Jones already has a strong understanding of the system, having started eight games last season while Purdy recovered from a turf toe injury. With game day on the horizon, Jones explains that energy remains the same when he's thrust into the starter position.

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"Oh, yeah. That was the big question last year too.