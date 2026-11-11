How 3 Former Boilers Have Performed in First Month of NBA, G League Action

Three former Boilers are playing in the NBA and G League. How have Braden Smith, Zach Edey and Fletcher Loyer performed early in the 2026-27 season?

Nov 4, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Braden Smith celebrates a bucket. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Three members of Purdue's Final Four team are continuing their basketball careers at the next level.

Zach Edey is entering his third year in the NBA, Braden Smith is inNow that the NBA is one month into its 2026-27 season and with the G League tipping off in early November, wouldn't it be fun to take a look at how the former Boilermakers are performing early this season? Nov 2, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Braden Smith shoots the ball.

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| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe second-round pick has been pushed into a bigger role with the Pacers early in his NBA career because of injuries to a number of his teammates. Smith delivered right away, though, posting a double-double in his first start with Indiana. Against the Atlanta Hawks, he finished with 19 points, 10 assists, four rebounds and three steals in 42 minutes.

Two nights later against the Memphis Grizzlies, he scored 10 points and dished out five assists. Smith has played limited minutes since those two games, but he had a couple of strong performances to show that he can play in the league. Nov 6, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey handles the ball.

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| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectEdey has not put up eye-popping numbers early this season, but he has been consistent in the post for the Grizzlies. The third-year NBA center is averaging 8.2 points and 8.0 rebounds per game through nine contests for Memphis. The 7-foot-4 center missed most of last season because of an injury, so he's still getting re-acclimated to the game, something that could take a few months.

He has recorded one double-double this year, scoring 13 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in a loss to Smith and the Pacers. In four November games, Edey's numbers have improved. SInce the start of the month, he's averaging 9.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.action to earn a roster spot with the G League squad. He's started all three games in San Diego and has been a big scoring threat.

Loyer had an outstanding performance in his G League debut, scoring 22 points and shooting 5-of-9 from behind the three-point line. He also had four rebounds, four assists and two steals in a win over the Valley Suns. Clearly, Loyer's ability to shoot has translated from the college game to the G League. He's also contributing in other ways early in his professional career.

Dustin Schutte is the publisher of Purdue Boilermakers on SI and has spent more than a decade working in sports journalism. His career began in 2013, when he covered Big Ten football. He remained in that role for eight years before working at On SI to cover the Boilermakers. Dustin graduated from Manchester University in Indiana in 2010, where he played for the men's tennis team.